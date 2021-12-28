William Ramsey and Russ Winter Discuss Mind Control

I joined William Ramsey – one of the top podcasters in the para-political space – to discuss Mind Control. After a few minutes of audio difficulty we were able to dive in and parse a range of characters and events in this critical area.

The show link is here.

Related posts to add to and aid in a greater understanding and material for deeper research. I have done quite a bit of work on this. A search of “mind control” in archives will bring up even more:

The Assassins: A Template for Modern Mind Controlled Operations

The Narut Revelations: Mind-Controlled Manchurian Candidates

Ex-Wife of Highly Ranked Colonel Unveils the Deep State and Crime Syndicate: The Kay Griggs Interviews

‘Voice of God’ Mind Control

Mind Control Technology Hard at Work

George Estabrooks, Sick Godfather of Hypnotic Mind Control

MKULTRA Scientist Ewen Cameron and His Prize Subject, Rudolf Hess

Demonstrating in spades the twisted and inverted world in which we live, in 1961 Cameron was appointed president of the World Psychiatric Association. He was also president of the American and Canadian psychiatric associations.

Harbinger of Things to Come? The Romanian Communists’ “Reeducation” Prison at Pitești

Louis Jolyon West: Johnny on the Spot Mind Controller

William Joseph Bryan: Sirhan’s Handler and Set-Up Maestro Extraordinaire

The Jonestown Massacre: A Horrific Tavistock-Style Brainwashing Experiment

Hidden in Plain Sight: The Truth About Timothy McVeigh and the Oklahoma City Bombing

Mass Shooting ‘Perps’ Have Common Accounts of Feeling Mind Controlled

The Aurora Shooting: James Holmes’ Strange Psychiatric Interview (the psychiatric interview with James Holmes I alluded to in the show is still up)

(The cesspool at Atascadero) -Freeway Killer William Bonin: Ringleader Template of a Band of Sadistic Homosexual Killers

Symbology of the World’s Secret Religion – by Altiyan Childs

