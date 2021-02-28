First it was a call for a Biden “reality czar”, and now the latest from the New York Slimes is an op-ed: Don’t Go Down the Rabbit Hole. The title of the article should be “Stay ignorant, you’ll be happier” or “ignorance is bliss”. The end game is idiocracy.

This is yet another salvo from the Propaganda Lugenpresse, whose chief strategy is to soften/destroy thinking that’s independent of officially approved Ministry of Truth outlets. The people are now so brainwashed that they don’t even realize this op-ed is saying trust us and do not think.

As the cornerstone of their big brother is-here-to-protect-you, ignorance is strength” is a fallacious argument of not vetting the information, but only the source. Then they add the term “known source”.

Known sources are the numerous Crime Syndicate hacks that come up on the first pages of a Google search, and includes Wikipedia. There pajama people will frequently find ad homenium attacks and one trick pony labeling of the not known sources aka sources the Slimes’ masters don’t like. The Slimes, on behalf of their Big Pharma masters, skewered Robert F Kennedy Jr as an example.

Then they state, “Only visit the suggested Google websites. The ones that appear first are the only ones that you can trust. All else is a rabbit hole.

“Critical thinking NY Times style: “Don’t believe unknown sources.” Critical thinking CNN style: “According to an anonymous source.”

Another little trick used is guilt by association. They will pick some publication and mark it like a dog urinating on a fire hydrant. In this instance they identified Stormfront as the type of alternative site a hapless pajama person might stumble onto in the big bad internet.

Thus the implication is raised that anything outside of the box could be like Stormfront or worse in terms of quality and bad influences karma. Might was well just label or mark alternatives as generic “Nazi”- which is so much easier than real debate or discussion. Ironically I doubt if the experts and “researchers” being cited by the Slimes have spent more than a few minutes on any of these so-called dangerous or bad influences.

The most disturbing thing is they’re calling this “a method” or SIFT- and they’re starting to teach it in schools. So literally they are teaching in schools that it’s bad to think for yourself, and that you should accept Google, The Slimes and other select Lugenpresse fellow travellers, and of course the Kakistocracy as the arbiters of truth!! How did we reach this point of total insanity?

What is the nature of this teaching? I mean seriously, is critical thinking ever taught as a standard in any public school? So unless you had a parent or mentor teach critical thinking, or assumed responsibility to obtain the discipline through independent study or through going down some rabbit holes, chances are, you have no critical thinking skills.

But whatever you do, DO NOT QUESTION THE NARRATIVE, the parasites in charge want you to obey their insanity.

Out of the Blue: Insertion of Social Engineering Terms into Kakistocratic News Publications

New York Times Concocts Fake News Stories to Dispel Real Evidence of Covid-19 Treatment

Portrait of Evil: Walter Duranty, The New York Times Moscow Bureau Chief Who Deliberately Hid Soviet-Imposed Famine that Killed Millions in Ukraine

The New York Times Admits It’s Stoking Racial Division in America

NY Times Op-Ed: ‘Can My Children Be Friends With White People?’

NY Times Says ‘Great Reset’ is a ‘Conspiracy Theory’ on Same Day World Economic Forum Celebrates It

New York Times, Washington Post Get 50-60% of Site Traffic from Chinese Bots