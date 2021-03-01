What’s in Satan’s Toybox? ‘Gender Neutral’ Dolls for Confusexuals

Hasbro last week became yet another toy manufacturer that has slithered its way into the nightly fake news and national dialog by sacrificing its generations-old product on the alter of identity politics to appease new woke-Millennial parents and GLAAD-handed mobs.

The company is rebranding its 70-year-old Mr. Potato Head toy (for ages 2 and up) by dropping the word “Mr.” Henceforth, it will simply be known as Potato Head. Hasbro said gender-neutral rebranding is to ensure “all feel welcome in the Potato Head world,” NBC News reports.

Included with Hasbro’s “gender neutral” rebranding announcement was this image, which will be featured on the new Potato Head packaging.

Clearly, these Potatoes are not “genderless.” It’s a couple of creepy-looking homosexual spuds that appear ready to pounce on a genderless baby potato sprout. Gender neutrality represents the absence of gender.

Gosh, who do those spuds remind me of … Oh, I know!

Of course, homosexual advocacy groups, applauded Hasbro’s so-called “genderless” rebranding.

“Hasbro is helping kids to simply see toys as toys, which encourages them to be their authentic selves outside of the pressures of traditional gender norms,” Rich Ferraro, GLAAD’s chief communications officer, said in a ridiculous statement.

Ah, yes, the pressure on 2 year olds to conform is absolutely devastating.

“The name change will come with a fresh branding look with a whimsical color palette and more inclusive messaging along with new product to appeal to the modern consumer,” Hasbro said. Translation: Rainbows and virtue signaling. Lovely.

Ali Mierzejewski, editor in chief at toy review site The Toy Insider, correctly points out that although it’s just a potato, “kids like to see themselves in the toys they are playing with.” She says that while genderless toys are a growing trend that has already been happening, Mr. Potato Head is one of the biggest brands to do so.

“It’s setting a new standard,” she said.

Of course, Hasbro won’t be the last toy company to troll Twitter’s twats, and it certainly wasn’t the first. Countless faux “gender neutral” toys can be found in Satan’s toybox.

American Girl

For those unfamiliar with American Girl brand, it’s an expensive doll paired with a book. The book tells the story of the doll — or, more accurately, it’s a fictional story about a little girl who the doll represents. On a regular basis, the company publishes new books by guest authors and creates a new doll that represents the protagonist and sometimes additional key characters. It’s a great idea for a toy.

Traditionally, it has been a responsible brand welcomed by even strict conservative Christian families. However, it recently published a book called “Kira Down Under” that has moms and fans up a tad upset.

The storyline is about a 10-year-old blonde girl named Kira who goes to visit her lesbian aunts in Australia, where the same-sex couple owns a wildlife sanctuary. Her aunts were married “after the law was changed to allow it,” referring to Australia’s 2017 decision to legalize same-sex marriage.

Of course, what this is really about is social engineering. It’s about desensitizing little girls to homosexuality and indoctrinating them in liberal ideology.

Mattel

In 2019, Mattel, which is the company that makes Barbie, unveiled the “world’s first gender neutral doll.” Mattel touts it as “a doll for everyone.” The company’s media marketing materials feature an 8-year-old blond boy, who considers himself “gender fluid,” playing with the dolls along with a 7-year-old black girl with a shaved head and wearing a tutu.

Imagine a tiny mannequin that lacks any anatomical gender. It’s sold in a box with a wigs and an array of male and female clothing and accessories. Basically, it’s like a drag queen trainer toy. “Trixie Mattel” explains in the following video.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Mattel’s President Richard Dickson told TIME magazine the doll isn’t intended as a statement.

“We’re not in the business of politics,” he said, “and we respect the decision any parent makes around how they raise their kids. Our job is to stimulate imaginations. Our toys are ultimately canvases for cultural conversation, but it’s your conversation, not ours; your opinion, not ours.”

Yes, of course. It’s about money for Mattel. Wouldn’t expect anything less from a corporation, except at least a hint of feigned corporate responsibility as a toy manufacturer not to create products that could potentially harm children’s mental development.

It’s Not Just Toys

Of course, the toy department isn’t the only place where well-meaning, woke parents can nurture a confusexual child. There are also dystopian “designer fashion” clothing lines for genderless tykes and teens.

Singer Celine Dion is one of many who’ve jumped on gender-neutral fashion bandwagon. In 2018, she revealed that she had partnered with children’s clothing brand Nununu to create a gender-neutral clothing line called Célinununu, with sizes ranging from infancy to the age of 14.

“I’m convinced that the way this gender thing has spread is demonic,” Catholic Church Monsignor and exorcist John Esseff told Patti Armstrong, a mother of 10 children, in 2018. Armstrong contacted Esseff because she was concerned the about influence of gender-neutral and gender-fluid ideology on impressionable children.

The exorcist told her the “devil is going after children by confusing gender.”

He said, “People behind this are influencing children to disorder. This is definitely satanic. There is a mind behind it — an organized mindset. The devil is a liar and there are huge lies being told. This is being done for money, and there is divisiveness that comes from this — marks of the devil.”

Is There Real Harm?

From the age of 2, children begin to recognize and develop gender identity. From these early years through adolescence, environmental elements, such as toys, can have a profound influence children’s formation of identity.

Gender identity disorder in children (GIDC) is when there’s a mismatch between a child’s biological sex and their identity, according to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM). In 2013, the DSM renamed GIDC as “gender dysphoria” to “remove the stigma associated with the term disorder.” Nonetheless, it is a mental disorder.

Gender dysphoric children often suffer from anxiety and depression, as well as a high risk of self-injury and suicide.

Yet, there’s clearly a concerted effort underway to deprive children of the sex-typed information needed for gender identity development. The end result will be increasing numbers of undifferentiated individuals — confusexuals — who will likely require a lifetime of psychological, pharmacological and medical treatment.

Various studies have documented the relationship between gender dysphoria in children and eventual homosexuality as adults. Much of the scholarship is reviewed in the book “Gay, Straight and the Reason Why: The Science of Sexual Orientation.” It summarized the findings of these studies in the following passage:

Looking at all of the prospective studies, it seems that marked gender-nonconformity in childhood, especially when the child expresses a persistent wish to be of the other sex, greatly increases the likelihood that a child will develop sexual attraction to his or her own sex in adulthood. The predictive power of this association is greater for boys than girls: Perhaps 50%-80% of such boys develop sexual attraction to males, but only about on-third of girls develop sexual attraction to females.

A 2019 “LGBTQ Teens” study analyzed a national sample of 17,112 adolescents (ages 13 to 17 years) and found that 24 percent of those surveyed utilized nontraditional sexual orientation/gender identity, such as pansexual and nonbinary.

Torchy Takeaway

An aside: In skimming news articles about gender neutral toys for children, I found that most reporters drew parallels between boys playing dress up with gender-fluid dolls — or rather cross-dressing up — to girls dressing up their feminine dolls in occupational uniforms, such as Barbie as an airline pilot or astronaut, or STEM science toys that feature a girl on the package. Really? Does this strike anyone else as an incredibly bizarre and sexist?

One is occupational. The other involves sexual identity. One leads to a professional career. The other leads to gender dysphoria, depression and suicide. Comparable? I think not.

Toy manufacturers say they’re responding to the market, not driving it. I have to wonder. I think these old brands are under pressure to remain relevant among a new generation of parents who are driven by identity politics and the rejection of anything traditional. Children’s needs be damned.

Undoubtedly, marketing departments run by Millennials are advising aging white male CEOs that the holy grail for their company is to get their product trending on social media and mentioned in the nightly news. What we end up with as a society is a shock-and-awe race to the bottom.

So what’s the next big rage/outrage coming down the pike? Possibly a Barbie same-sex wedding set. After Matt Jacobi posted the following message on Instagram, Mattel contacted him for a product meeting, according to CNN.