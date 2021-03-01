Biden signs EO allowing men in women’s restrooms

29 January 2021

AMERICAN FAMILY ASSOCIATION — President Joe Biden has issued an executive order that puts women and children in grave danger. By signing his directive, “Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity,” the president is allowing men to go into women’s restrooms and changing areas on federal property, including any public high school and university that receives federal funding.

This means a man can simply say he “feels like a woman today” and enter the women’s restroom … even if young girls or women are already in there.

President Biden’s policy is exactly how sexual predators can get access to their victims. They use these kinds of laws, which are meant to pander to the LGBTQ community, in order to get into striking distance to their victims. And with him publicly boasting that men can enter women’s bathrooms, where do you think predators are going to go?

Countless incidents have been recorded in which men have entered women’s areas and committed crimes of voyeurism, assault, and rape.

President Biden is ignoring common sense. Retail giant Target implemented this dangerous policy in 2016 and it led to women and children being victimized in their stores. We pushed back then and we’re going to continue pushing back against policies that put families in danger. […]