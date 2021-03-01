Biden signs EO allowing men in women’s restrooms

29 January 2021
AMERICAN FAMILY ASSOCIATION — President Joe Biden has issued an executive order that puts women and children in grave danger. By signing his directive, “Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity,” the president is allowing men to go into women’s restrooms and changing areas on federal property, including any public high school and university that receives federal funding.
This means a man can simply say he “feels like a woman today” and enter the women’s restroom … even if young girls or women are already in there.
President Biden’s policy is exactly how sexual predators can get access to their victims. They use these kinds of laws, which are meant to pander to the LGBTQ community, in order to get into striking distance to their victims. And with him publicly boasting that men can enter women’s bathrooms, where do you think predators are going to go?
Countless incidents have been recorded in which men have entered women’s areas and committed crimes of voyeurism, assault, and rape.
President Biden is ignoring common sense. Retail giant Target implemented this dangerous policy in 2016 and it led to women and children being victimized in their stores. We pushed back then and we’re going to continue pushing back against policies that put families in danger. […]
You get a lot of what you tolerate, and then a lot more than that.
Reading it (“Executive Order on Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation”), the EO uses general language about “discrimination” and “access”, as well as relevant targeted language about “gender identity”, but does not specifically mention bathrooms (or locker rooms).
How could or should this have any effect other than perhaps on federal property? — mass non-compliance re e.g. bathrooms and locker rooms would make nonsense like this unenforceable and therefore moot.
[Target implemented this dangerous policy in 2016 and it led to women and children being victimized in their stores.]
Looking at yearly UCR/FBI interracial crime victimization data, the end of ‘separate but equal’ and the push for ‘integration’ has resulted in a tremendous cost in blood and suffering among Whites who have been and continue to be victimized by black criminals — but the Establishment doesn’t care, so I doubt they will care about the adverse effects of this, even if girls and young women are most affected, which is likely.
>Looking at yearly UCR/FBI interracial crime victimization data
I have a collection of infographics about this: https://postimg.cc/ZBKnmHfg
In the example linked above, in 2018 there were 12.2k black on white violent felonies, but only 286 white on black felonies per million population — it’s the same every year, and has been for decades, so the human cost of that is enormous — but today the organizations lobbying for the abolition of cash bail for black criminals are far more prominent than the ones trying to help their victims.