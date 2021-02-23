The Clown World Views of Liberals on Race and Policing

A recent nationally representative survey commissioned by Skeptic Magazine asked respondents to estimate the number of unarmed blacks killed by police in 2019. Overall, 44% of Cartoon World liberals guessed 1,000 or more as compared to 20% of conservatives. Among those who view themselves as “very liberal,” 7.86% thought that more than 10,000 unarmed blacks were killed by police that year.

Meanwhile, in the real world, according to a Washington Post database, only 13 unarmed black men were killed by police in 2019. A second database called “Mapping Police Violence” indicates 27 unarmed blacks were killed by police (by all methods, not just shootings).

Furthermore, the average liberal respondent also thought that a clear majority of people killed by police in 2019 were black. In actuality, according to BBC Reality Team, 23.4% were.

Among known murderers in 2019, 55.9% were black, which is quite a feat given that they comprise 13.4% of the population. This preceded the major crime wave witnessed during 2020. Therefore, a strong argument could be made that police are in fact too restrained when dealing with black criminality.

This Clown World perception in turn results in racial self-loathing.

The causa proxima of these inverted Clown World views is the relentless organized Lugenpresse promotion of neuro-linguistic programming doublethink started in 2012 with the acquittal of George Zimmerman for the shooting death of black teen Trayvon Martin. This was the catalyst for the formation of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The race rhetoric ramped up to record levels after Amazon’s Jeff Bezos purchased the Washington Post in 2013. It went parabolic in 2016 when Donald Trump announced he was running for president, driven by mainstream broadcast news media, Hollywood elites and so-called academics with otherwise-useless degrees in social justice.



If there was a real Fourth Estate that took the role seriously, journalists would be constantly searching for “perception versus reality” mismatches and see them as opportunities to inform. Instead, truth-seeking websites, such as Winter Watch, that step in to fill the void are labelled as “fake news” and censored by Big Tech. What a pathetic commentary.

The next charts show word usage on Twitter. Winter Watch holds that much of this is astroturfing.

What a coinkydink. The number of black people who self-reported expressions of victimhood at the hands of police increased noticeably between 2006 and 2020. As you may recall, 2007 was when Twitter went mainstream.

Were police in the pre-social media/pre-BLM era less likely to racially profile blacks? Or did the social and/or psychological value of expressions of victimhood actually increase in the intervening years? In reality, it’s a byproduct of the social media echo chamber and ratings-driven drive-by media.

There has also been a big shift in white liberal attitudes concerning amnesty for illegals.

In 2012, only 13% of white liberals favored unconditional amnesty for illegal immigrants (i.e. no paying back taxes, no fines, no learning English, etc.). This figure grew to 20% in 2016. During the Trump administration, many white liberals were radicalized on this issue by broadcast news lies about kids in cages. By 2020, 37% favored amnesty.

Like clockwork during the 2020 election year, liberal news networks jammed broadcast news airwaves with the George Floyd psyop narrative.

Here is a sampling of opinion pieces run by the New York Slimes and Washington Compost during the Floyd-outrage period:

Another study of racial discrimination by Harvard showed that white liberals and even white conservatives overestimated by wide margins the number of times a person with black-sounding name had to send out their résumés to receive one call-back.