Dindu Crime Wave Engulfs Major US Cities

‘As for my people, children are their oppressors, and women rule over them. O my people, they which lead thee cause thee to err, and destroy the way of thy paths.’ — Isaiah 3:12

Interpretation: When you have a fatherless society combined with a godless society overlaid with overt inverted Satanism, then there are no internal or external boundaries.

Today, the children or more accurately man-child oppressors are wilding black youths or, more accurately, the “dindu nothins.” The term “dindu” is a truth bomb that accurately reflects the practice of the black mothers of these criminals to proclaim them as innocents even when they’re caught committing reprehensible acts.

This dindu phenomenon is illustrated in the recent sucker-punch killing of a 59-year-old white man named John Weed at the Frederick, Maryland, fair. The opine of the killer’s father is typical:

“My son is not an animal. He’s never been in trouble. He made a mistake. He’s only 15. I feel for the other family. They lost a loved one. My son doesn’t deserve to spend the rest of his life in prison.”

To compound the threat, the Lugenpresse fail to properly racially identify the threat. As a result, the threat is getting worse by the day.

Do a Google search for “black-on-white crime” and there’s practically no mention of the riff-raff. At best, it’s being misreported and downplayed by referring to such criminals as “students,” “youths” and “teens.” There’s never a mention of the racial composition, unless it’s white-on-black crime, which is relatively rare. Failing to identify the race elements of black-on-white crime or even black-on-black crime is akin to talking about the NBA in the ’90s without mentioning the Chicago Bulls.

For example, two Milwaukee “teens” were just charged with the rape and murder of an young Asian woman named Ee Lee. Dindu-on-Asian crime is also on the rise.

Kamare Lewis, 17, and Kevin Spencer, 15, each face one count of first-degree intentional homicide, as party to a crime and one count of first-degree sexual assault (great bodily harm), as party to a crime.

But it wasn’t just Lewis and Spencer that were involved in this brutal attack. In fact, we are being told that a total of 11 Dindus were seen leaving the area of the rape and slaying. Lee later died from her injuries on Sept. 19.

The crime was filmed by the evil perps. Curiously, some combination of low intelligence, poor frontal cortex development, a sense of entitlement and confidence that they won’t be punished compels these criminals to frequently post their crime videos on social media for the amusement of their peer group.

Video from the Washington Park Library showed 11 people leaving the park — six in a group on bicycles; five in a separate group, some on bikes and others on foot.

Lee was found Sept. 16, 2020, in Washington Park by “bystanders,” still breathing but unconscious, severely beaten and left for dead. She was undressed below the waist, indicating sexual assault. She suffered severe contusions to the face/head. A hospital examination confirmed the sex assault.

How twisted do you have to be in order to do something like that?

The homicide rate across 34 American cities increased by 30% on average during 2020, according to experts. A newly released report from the National Commission on Criminal Justice found that homicides rose in 29 of the 34 cities studied, and that the three largest cities in the sample – New York, Los Angeles and Chicago – accounted for 40% of the additional homicide victims in 2020.

Blacks made up 55.9% of known murder offenders in 2019, though blacks make up 13.5% of the U.S. population. The black homicide rate is 17 per 100,000, a rate over 8.2 time that of the white rate and comparable to some of the most murderous countries in the world.

A total of 999 civilians were shot by police in 2020, 226 of whom were black. Given the offender ratio of 8.2 times, police are surprisingly restrained at 3.9 times. The number of unarmed blacks in fatal police shootings is minuscule at just 14 last year.

The neuro-linguistic programming of a defacto Satanist is to label as “white supremacist” and “racist” those who do not to submit to being raped, kicked to death, car jacked and robbed.

Unfortunately, Crowleyite clown-world inversion is in play, as it’s now deemed “racist” to treat disturbed Dindus as a threat, to avoid them or even call them out for their criminal behaviors.

Those who submit do so out of very misguided white guilt. The problem is cognitive dissonance. The average white zombie tells himself that the crime wave is due to whites and not enough TLC for Dindus. He adamantly refuses to admit the truth: The white race as a collective whole has decided to commit white geno-suicide. That is the long and the short of it — the simple truth. Whitey has chosen to become suicidally insane, helped along by various forms of New Age and Cultural Marxist “love everybody” and “never hate” toxic cultism.

Meanwhile, Pretendsident Xiden says the only way to stop “teens” from committing violent crimes is to disarm law-abiding white citizens. Just wait until the Xiden Department of Housing and Urban Development starts block busting the burbs as the Donk cities rapidly become no-go zones.

Additionally, the police are recast and defunded and the money spent on social workers who can “reason” with these murderers, rapists, gang bangers, drug dealers, etc. Tyrone and Shaniqua the social workers will be enforcing — depending on your skin color — the law. This is in reality another form of Red Vanguard Terror.

György Lukács: Practitioner of Red Vanguardism and Cultural Nihilism

Colin Flaherty has done the most to document these random black crimes, and his channel can be found at Bitchute. Par for the course, he was banned from YouTube. No wonder. He has assembled hundreds of evidence-based videos of these Dindu crimes.

When you watch these assaults, you will see these are rarely mano-y-mano (one-on-one) types of fights. Instead, they are deliberate mismatches of aggressive young black men, and sometimes black women, with fighting skills. They target older victims, smaller people or women. If a stronger individual is marked, they use gangs and swarms. The modus operandi are sucker punches and sneak attacks.

A new variation of the knock-out game is the full-tilt football tackle. Here, a Dindu predator kills an 84 year elderly Asian man in cold blood.

HORRIFYING: 84-year old man was assaulted at Anzavista & Fortuna Thurs & passed away yesterday. Nearby homeowner says she is scared to death. Antoine Watson arrested assault w/deadly weapon & elder abuse. Maylasia Goo also arrested. Call SFPD 575-4444 if you have more info. pic.twitter.com/4qKrMcAoaw — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) February 1, 2021

Next, we have a variation of black violence carried out by Dindu women, who can be more overt than men. The blonde white woman shown needs to get her bearings and at least get into a more defensive posture (see last two images below). Notice at minute 00:00:16, after being smacked once, the white women turns right back into the Dindu, allowing her another strike. It’s also clear that another cackling Dindu woman is filming this torment for future enjoyment and bragging.

There needs to be a reality check. You are at risk of being assaulted or even murdered around Dindus. Unless they are functioning blacks that you know well or have vetted; frankly, why would a white person even get on an elevator with them? You need to have your hands at the ready to block.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Back in the real world, and after witnessing yet another race hoax, comes a knockout punch to a 71-year-old woman. Note that we again see poor situational awareness and no effort to protect the head as the Dindu closes in for the kill. Separately, a man in a wheel chair is roughed up. Ironically, at minute 00:08:30, we see the mentally ill hostile Dindu woman is wearing a “Have a Nice Day” T-shirt.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Start the next video at minute 00:02:35, when a young black psychopath makes a video bragging to his flying monkeys in Ebonics, joking and laughing about robbing and shooting a pizza delivery driver. He laughs about the sounds and groan he made when he was shot. Future serial killer? Only saving grace is that he is too stupid to succeed in that line of criminality. Still we have a strong feeling a black serial killer wave is well underway.

Another crime wave is “sliding,” or stick ups and car jackings in gas stations.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This is how you defend against a one-punch knockout or bitch-slap attack.

Video defense instructions.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>