Global Warming Industry is Hiding Developing ‘Cold Sun’ Dark Winter Phase

After a period of gradual global warming, the Earth is poised to enter a “Cold Sun Dark Winter.”

A 206-year cycle of solar and planetary warming and cooling has been established through historic research and climate science. Some climate researchers and scientists are now warning we reached the end of a long cyclical warming trend and, are entering a 30-year cooling trend.

But their warnings are being suppressed by the highly politicized and profitable climate change industry.

Up until recently, even the foremost expert on climate science, Valentina Zharkova, was rather tight lipped about the fact that old warming-trend models and carbon impact conclusions were flawed. The latest models have shifted to colder and sooner. She provided these revisions in November 2018 to a group of leading solar physicists — and before she began her address, received a thinly veiled warning about saying too much.

The following original film created by Newsmax covers the scourge of climate propaganda and explains global cooling through interviews with climate scientists, including John Casey, a former U.S. Space Shuttle engineer and author of “Dark Winter.”

The Grand Solar Minimum, or Cold Sun, Explained

The biggest driver of the Earth’s climate is the Sun, not carbon emissions. The Sun controls 99.5% of climate, not trace CO2. Whodathunk.

Climate scientists have tracked and confirmed a direct correlation between Sun-spot activity and the Earth’s temperature. Greater Sun-spot activity equates to higher solar temperatures, and that equates to higher Earth temperatures. The inverse is also true, and this dormancy phase is known as a “Cold Sun,” Grand Solar Minimum (GSM). Casey is predicting a degree of GSM called the “Dalton Minimum.” Russian scientists are now predicting a period of zero sun spots, or an even deeper Cold Sun cycle,

Climatologists have also theorized that Sun-spot activity follows cyclical trends. Right now, Sun-spot activity is very diminished and diminishing. This will rapidly manifest as colder weather. Furthermore, historic cyclical temperature patterns indicate the Earth is on schedule for a 30-years cooling trend, which will likely include four extreme troughs with virtually no Sun-spot activity, or cold so extreme that it’s as though your thermostat shuts down in the winter.

It is important to recognize that Sun-spot activity is shutting down now and pronto, and the decline is expected to continue between 2019 and 2022. It’s generally agreed that we are entering a Grand Solar Minimum during at least the next two to three years.

The following chart shows the latest Sun-spot activity and its very low levels. Beside the standard 11-year solar sunspot cycles, at the same time we are approaching the 206-year cycle.

Strange, cold weather with moisture is already baked in for the near future. More cloud cover causes cosmic rays to seed clouds, resulting in more moisture. Grand Solar Minimums cause the jet streams to be more erratic.

For reasons not completely known, volcanic and earthquake activity intensifies as the planet cools. Any large volcanic eruptions would further add to cold and precipitation. Pinatubo and El Chichon lowered global temperature a half a degree F.

Volcanic activity worldwide is currently very active, especially in Indonesia.

The Cold Sun phenomenon has been on my radar, but I haven’t been a full believer thinking it would be very minor. However yet another wake up call is at hand as it now looks to be actually occurring and largely as has been predicted. And now NASA’s Langley Research Center is weighing in that this Cold Sun phase is showing its face. Corrupt politicians bully their corrupt media outlets into continuing the warming narratives and freeze them into inaction, literally.

Sun-spots activity is expected to see a small uptick between 2023 to 2025, but it will be a fraction of average levels- more akin to a drowning victim coming up for a gasp of air before being pulled under again. As you can see in the chart below, activity is not linear, but bottom line is that the planet is on the cusp of a Cold Sun phase, which last at least a quarter of a century and lead to a global food crisis. The ramifications are immense. Casey estimates that a Dalton Minimum scenario could equate to up to a 30% crop-loss per year.

Winter Watch Takeaway

It is incredible and beyond belief that the Crime Syndicate’s usual suspects would encourage foreign alien populations to flood into areas that will be coming under cold and hunger stress over the next several years. Almost all major revolutions were accompanied by food shortages.

More social cohesion and trust will be required, not less. Societal trust is greater in ethnically similar populations. Ultimately, even in high trust populations, there will likely to be a die off. Populations will shift to warmer regions. Low-cohesion, weaponized low-trust populations like Sweden could see massive conflict and discord. Starving people take desperate measures to survive.

Of late the National Weather Service (NWS) said an Arctic air mass spread southward, well beyond areas accustomed to freezing weather, with winter storm warnings posted for most of the Gulf Coast region, Oklahoma and Missouri.

The freeze also took a toll on the state’s energy industry, by far the country’s largest crude producer, shutting oil refineries and forcing restrictions from natural gas pipeline operators.

Apart from Texas, much of the United States was in the grip of bone-chilling weather over the three-day Presidents Day holiday weekend.

The cold snap sweeping Texas reached the northern part of neighboring Mexico as well, where authorities said 4.7 million users lost power early on Monday.

German research news site Forschung und Lehre reports how climate researcher Professor Stefan Rahmstorf of the Potsdam Institute concedes: “cold waves like the one currently occurring in Europe may become more frequent.”