‘Mask Mouth’ – Dentists Warn Gum Disease and Tooth Decay Have Increased 50% Since Mask Mandates Began

2 September 2021

In light of national and global mandates to wear masks indoors, dentists have discovered that patients returning for check-ups are experiencing a 50% increase in both gum disease and tooth decay.

Dentists have termed the condition “mask mouth” after the notorious “meth mouth” that tends to plague methamphetamine users. It is even affecting those who have never had issues before and is believed to be caused by a buildup of bacteria in a dry environment rich in Co2 and low in oxygen.

“We’re seeing inflammation in people’s gums that have been healthy forever, and cavities in people who have never had them before,” says Dr. Rob Raimondi, co-owner of One Manhattan Dental in New York City.

Raimondi’s dental partner Dr. Marc Scalfani warns that increased mask wearing is not only causing deterioration of the gums and teeth, but that it “will eventually lead to strokes and an increased risk of heart attacks” down the line. […]