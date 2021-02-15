JAB OR STARVE! Brits May Soon Need Covid Vax Passport to Access Bars, Restaurants and Grocery Stores in UK

‘Vaccine passports’ could be used inside the United Kingdom

By Jackie Salo | 14 February 2021

NEW YORK POST — United Kingdom residents could have to present so-called COVID-19 vaccine passports to get into bars and grocery stores, a top official said Sunday.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the government hasn’t “ruled out” requiring proof of vaccination in order to get into stores.

“It’s something that hasn’t been ruled out and it’s under consideration, but of course you’ve got to make it workable,” Raab told LBC Radio.

“Whether it’s at an international, domestic, or local level, you’ve got to know that the document being presented is something that you can rely on and that it’s an accurate reflection of the status of the individual,” he added.

But other members of parliament pushed back Sunday on the possibility. […]