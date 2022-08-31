The Hidden Truth About US Hate Crime in 47 Charts

Hardly a week goes by that we’re not told that racism or antisemitism are growing threats in America, and much of it is blamed on our so-called “racist” President Donald Trump.

Racial tension in the U.S. was relatively subdued, or below our radar, until the violent Ferguson protest erupted in August 2014 after a white police officer shot and killed 18-year-old Michael Brown during an altercation. People around the world were glued to U.S. news broadcasts and social media threads showing militarized police in Ferguson responding to demonstrations with tear gas, sound canons, concussion grenades, less-than-lethal riffle rounds and armored vehicles.

The media, which were struggling with declining viewership, quickly learned from Ferguson that news stories on racism increased ratings, and that social media is a treasure trove of race-baiting content. Before long, we had weekly news reports showing black people being pulled over by police and black students being reprimanded in class by white teachers. And any racism demonstration or police protest across America, no matter how small, received national news attention. Often, “breaking news” would show a “protest” that featured about six kooks alongside three dozen reporters and cameramen.

The racist America meme has been stoked in part by the nation’s two largest lugenpresse publishers: The New York Times and the Washington Post. Certain broadcast cesspools like CNN and MSNBC have piled on as well, further amplifying the gap between perception and reality.

This news trend segued into the 2016 election cycle. As the nation’s focus shifted toward politics, the media found ways to keep their racism rhetoric in the forefront. (After all, they need to get their monies’ worth out of their hired contributors for racism commentary.) So the press began using the term “white supremacists rally” to describe gatherings of white people showing support for pro-nationalist/anti-globalist political policies and even defending historic statues. Hillary called them “deplorables,” others called them “Nazis.” And if you’re a Nazi, you’re antisemitic, of course.

The specter of white supremacy is good business for the multi-billion-dollar black and Jewish race industries, which were struggling to remain relevant in light of America’s increasingly liberal culture and the Great Recession of 2009-2013. Not anymore. The Nazi rhetoric reached its crescendo in August 2017 with the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.

Post-Charlottesville, there has been a public-policy and private-industry shift toward stifling free speech under the guise of combating racism and antisemitism. The tech sector has taken the lead by censoring content on social media platforms, in search engines and message boards. Website hosts and domain providers like Godaddy have even killed entire websites without warning, causing publishers to lose their content.

Now, in the 2020 election cycle, there appears to be a new trend emerging that involves tech. For lack of a better term, it’s a tattle-tale app with which people can report “hate incidents” without oversight or authentication. The bar appears to be very low for what defines an incident.

Are you feeling excluded? Do you suspect it’s because you’re a woman, or you’re black, or you’re Jewish? Report it.

The reports are compiled and transformed into “real” hate crime statistics that can then be used by race industry organizations to raise funds and by lobbyists to argue public policy reforms related to Internet and speech censorship.

Ultimately, the goal of most identitarian groups is to suppress nationalist political views and criminalize speech that criticizes protected groups. Their model is similar to the criminalization of antisemitic speech in Canada, Germany and most other western and European Union countries.

One such hate incident reporting app is being launched by the University of Utah, Winter Watch reported on May 12, 2019. The university’s press release announcing the app’s launch states the following in the first paragraph:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is responsible for tracking hate crimes across the country, but the data are notoriously unreliable. Despite the FBI recording an all-time high in hate-motivated incidents in 2017 (the most recent year’s statistics available) the number is likely much higher. Low reporting from victims to police and inconsistent reporting from police to federal authorities have created a massive gap in how we understand hate in America.

This statement — which is the premise of university’s entire app project — gave me pause. Specifically, their premise that FBI data isn’t inclusive enough and that 2017 had an all-time high in hate-motivated incidents. No historical data is provided in the press release, only a link to the 2017 report.

The FBI, by order of Congress’ Uniform Crime Reporting Act (UCR) — has been tracking, compiling and reporting hate crime data from all police divisions across America since 1996. So why not show the trend, if you’re going make an “all-time high” statement? (Because it “feels” true to them, and reality was inconvenient.)

We scoured the FBI’s database and the Internet for trend-line charts of the FBI’s data. We found none. Sure, news organizations republish the FBI’s annual announcement of fresh data, but references to data typically go back no further than one year. How can that be? And how can one possibly know whether there was an all-time high in hate-motivated incidents in 2017 without doing a lot of compiling and crunching? And, if they actually did bother to do the work, why wouldn’t they share their results with the public?

Rather than accept the statements of known liars, we chose to dig into the historic data. We consider it a public service in the battle against false narratives. The results may surprise you, and you will note that reported hate crimes in general are at reduced levels than in the past. Fake or hoax hate crimes are on the rise.

The largest increases have been in the general “anti-male” and “anti-heterosexual male” categories of hate crimes. Keep in mind that this is just an initial, macro look at the data. Future posts may delve into topics related to the results of specific groups.

Please feel free to use and share the following 47 charts, and republish them with attribution. A pdf file with the data tables we’ve compiled is available here: FBI UCR Bias Reporting Charts.

Inclusivity of Data

US Hate Crime Statistics

Race/Ethnicity Hate Crime Statistics

Anti-White Hate Crime

Anti-Black Hate Crime

Anti-Hispanic Hate Crime

Religious Hate Crime Statistics

Anti-Jewish Hate Crime

Anti-Catholic Hate Crime

Anti-Protestant Hate Crime

Anti-Islamic (Muslim) Hate Crime

Sexual Orientation Hate Crime Statistics

Anti-Male Homosexual Hate Crime

Anti-LBGT Hate Crime

Anti-Heterosexual Hate Crime

Gender Hate Crime Statistics

Anti-Male Hate Crime

Anti-Female Hate Crime

Gender Identity Hate Crime Statistics

Anti-Transgender Hate Crime

Anti-Gender Non-Conforming Hate Crime