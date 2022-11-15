Alien Project Blue Beam Psyop to Distract from Mandatory Vaccines?

The only thing left in the New Underworld Order’s bag of tricks is for the aliens to invade (Project Blue Beam), do an international broadcast, tell us to trust world government, be Covid safe and cut carbon emissions all while wearing BLACK LIVES MATTER T-SHIRTS.
The next hoax is being prepared, most likely as a “look over there!” decoy for mandatory scamdemic vaccines and the Great Reset.
Is a fake alien invasion in the works? With the Branch Covidian cult firmly established, the scene seems ripe to run on at least part of the pajama people.
Read “A New Religious Cult Has Emerged: The Branch Covidians”
The Jerusalem Post reports that former Israeli security chief Haim Eshed has revealed that aliens from a “Galactic Federation” have been in contact with the U.S. and Israel for years, but humanity isn’t ready to know this. Hoax alert: They only communicate with the U.S. and Israel? That says a lot.
Getting a Clue? Missing Monoliths
Of course, these appear-and-disappear monoliths are being dismissed as art pieces. The question begs, however: Why are they showing up at all? Psyops.
Bill Cooper mentioned this in his book “Behold A Pale Horse”: They will use advanced hologram technology. Negative energy via fear is their currency and the way in which to delay or slow down the Great Awakening of the masses.
A Discussion of Project Blue Beam
The Lugenpresse at ABC have suddenly uncovered a formerly secret and now closed Department of Defense (DoD) program investigating UFO reports. A simple Google search reveals more UFO coverage from an assortment of dubious media sources.
Dr. Steven Greer, the creator of the widely viewed documentary “Unacknowledged,” is also noticing a worrying pattern from lugenpresse pushing an extraterrestrial intervention (ETI) and UFO narrative. Greer is concerned about an ET false flag, commonly referred to as Project Blue Beam. I watched the Greer documentary on Amazon and found it interesting, although not necessarily totally convincing.
I am skeptical on the whole issue of ETs. Maybe it was just a coinkydink that 1947 marked both an eruption of UFO lore and the creation of the CIA. But a Blue Beam false flag is another matter. Winter Watch is reporting on this not as a prediction but rather as a general-awareness exercise should something unusual happen.
A universal belief in new age religion is essential to implementing the New Underworld Order. In principle, Blue Beam would make use of the skies as a movie screen as space-based laser-generating satellites project simultaneous images to the four corners of the planet in every language and dialect. It deals with the religious aspect of the new world order and is deception and seduction on a massive scale.
Read “Alien Abduction: Another Tavistockian Trauma-Based Mind-Control Op”
URGENT: Note that the recent NY Times story is couched from a Threat office of the Pentagon: This a clear ramp up to False Flag FAKE disclosure designed to prepare people for a threat from outer space- so the War Mongers and War Profiteers have a new , bigger enemy . BEWARE
— Dr. Steven Greer (@DrStevenGreer) December 17, 2017
Dubious former Sen. Harry Reid is front and center in this latest story and spearheaded the funding of the $22 million boondoggle DoD program. It turns out that Reid’s friend Bob Bigelow, who owns an aerospace company and founded a hotel chain, is a supposed UFO believer. In fact, he thinks extraterrestrials regularly visit Earth. Bigelow also bought Skinwalker Ranch in Utah, a place rife with UFO sightings. Moreover, Bigelow was also a big donor to Harry Reid’s re-election campaigns. So Harry thought he’d return the favor, and voilà! Reid used an earmark to start the UFO program.
Another dubious ET believer is John Podesta. I wouldn’t trust any of these people alone with my 95 year old mother, not for even 2 minutes. Also revealed by Wikileaks were emails between astronaut Edgar Mitchell and Podesta about the Vatican holding “evidence” of ETI.
As First Lady, Hillary Clinton was commiserating with Laurence Rockefeller and his UFO Initiative. Yes, a Winter Watch critic might accuse us of “hostile attribution bias“; to which we respond, “Guilty!” Do you actually trust any of these aforementioned actors?
Unlike real conspiracies that Winter Watch covers, UFOs are popularized in the Lugenpresse. For example, a couple of times a year, in between his celebfest of stars, Larry King hosts UFOlogists who regale the talk show kingpin with an endless parade of blurry photographs, grainy videos and breathless tales of government cover ups. Yes, here we go again, blurry and grainy. Winter Watch “hostile attribution bias? Guilty again!! Do you trust blurry and grainy? We don’t.
President Reagan’s psyop — speaking about how “unifying” an alien threat would be.
Read “Ronald Reagan, Organized Crime Corrupto and Hack”
But now there are different kinds of sky sightings. On Nov. 3, 2017 a large and unusual night-sky display of high-tech drones was put on over Folsom, California. You can hear the cognoscenti really eating this stuff up. This should give readers an idea of the technology that can be employed. And if they can deploy this publicly, we really have no idea what other, more advanced staging is up their sleeves.
Some Blue Beam experiments?
Do I think this is imminently in the works? A more immediate reality is AI computer-generated imagery (CGI) and dense holograms for smaller-scale trickery and staged deceptions. One thing WInter Watch knows for a fact: The New Underworld Order (NUO) Crime Syndicate (CS) has not only an interest in relentlessly hoaxing the general population but the means as well.
The theory holds that they use dense hologram imagery combined with voice-to-skull technology [see “Voice of God Mind Control“] and possibly a good dose of suggestibility via drug aerosols in the air or put into drinking water.
Another variation — and we think more likely — would be some type of smaller-scale religious Messiah or prophecy hocus pocus and psyop aimed at evangelical Rapture, Branch Covidians, Judiacs, and New Age types. Perhaps this would be tied into Jerusalem. No doubt the CS has the data to determine just how gullible and controllable the population, or segments of the population, are and what would be required.
A lizard licking Crime Syndicate psychologist one, James V. McConnell boosted in a 1970s issue of Psychology Today. “The day has come when we can combine sensory deprivation with drug hypnosis and astute manipulation of reward and punishment to gain almost absolute control over an individual’s behavior. It should then be possible to achieve a very rapid and highly effective type of positive brainwashing that would allow us to make dramatic changes in a person’s behavior and personality.”
The Biderman Report of 1956 and Covid-19: Methods for Eliciting Individual Compliance
We have seen in recent years more of this alien threat theme in entertainment. When the big show is put on, the God figure or Messiah will speak in every language. Artificial talk or voice to skull is personalized to each individual based on his beliefs and make up. The ETI or alien threat could be run concurrent with this. Supernatural and spooky visions could be conjured up to severely traumatize the population, perhaps driving a mass suicide. Then a contrived salvation is offered by the Crime Syndicate aka New Underworld Order.
“I am skeptical on the whole issue of ETs” – I have been that for a number of decades. That skepticism can be pursued from multiple directions: from the vast energy resources that would be required to move a single large object and life form from distant points of the universe (on some calculations a substantial portion of the total energy present in the universe) – to, way on the other end – the very obvious human spiritual/psychological signature that almost always informs these narratives (“oh! -we are not worthy to receive…” etc etc — where have you heard that before?).
Also, thinking back to a multi-hour, alien-confirming documentary on the BBC World Service in the early 1990s – (itself an interesting story) – some of the most compelling and convincing personal alien contact testimony tends to be that of former military personnel who took part in a certain exercises at certain military bases in the 1960s and saw such and such. Point is, step back just a bit – allow for the hallucinogenic drugs these guys likely had on board, and you can almost hear the 1950s Hollywood movie “technology” at work.
I wonder if there is real and growing concern among our Rulers that both Covid skepticism and “vaccine hesitancy” are on the verge of spinning out of control. ET is the, call it, dimensional shift they have long prepared waiting in the wings. I would say this could well turn out to be a “prescient” post.
C A Fitts has suggested an extremely interesting contrarian hypothesis on this issue which my limited financial knowledge will only allow me to allude to: something to the effect that if the Pentagon is now conceding they do not and cannot control US air space that this itself has certain at least potential impacts on “sovereign bonds” which can be exploited by the Rulers.
The ‘alien question’ may not have existed before Copernicus.
Glad to see this website WIDE AWAKE. It gets tiring being in all their manufactured events. There’s a exorcism plan here to get our true Reality back:
http://pppway.net/MiraculousRebirth.htm
@Amber
I agree this website is one of THE FEW that I can tell has zero “thought control programs” writing articles. Its amazing how many websites they own/influence even on the so called right-wing. You can tell deceivers now when they misdirect with key hotpoints like CHINA, COVID, and ALIENS. Any MSM talking point is a trap.
Could this crapola also be used to delude Christians into thinking or even seeing Jesus Christ return with “the rapture”? Or “the anti-Christ”? Holograms and all that… Good ol’ “strong delusion” (2 Thessalonians Chapter 2) “that they believe a lie.”
Its all about writing off the 2008 Bailout that didn’t work…
http://documents1.worldbank.org/curated/en/993371585947965984/pdf/World-COVID-19-Strategic-Preparedness-and-Response-Project.pdf
An ‘alien attack’ could also provide a convenient excuse for a takedown of the internet, and cause billions of people to switch on their TV sets once again so that the zionewscasters can ‘explain’ current events.
Like the man says, blow up your TV.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZkfqWEXdx-I
Why? Because some humans ain’t human.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lB2E6RX7W44&feature=emb_logo
(Okay, sings, not says.)
Well, earth is definitely not a spinning ball in a cold dark empty nothingness and it seems covered by a firmament – at least this is what the only inscription on ex Nazi NASA boss Wernher von Braun says. So no physical UFOs or aliens are coming anytime soon, only interdimensional entities like demons etc. Von Braun actually himself warned of an alien fake invasion. To learn more about the earth reality see e.g. this video: https://youtu.be/wz68Q2Nz05A
* inscription on von Braun’s grave
Great article, compilation and links, thank you Russ. The Podesta clip was hilarious.
Let me just add
I hear Trump is a great negotiator …
• Mars Attacks “Why Can’t We All Just Get Along?”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MPMmC0UAnj0
• Just don’t get on that ship! It’s a Cookbook!!!
The Twilight Zone cookbook episode stuck with me since I was a kid!
“Maybe it was just a coinkydink that 1947 marked both an eruption of UFO lore”
I don’t think so.
Of course “aliens” exist. Better to think of them as “non human entities”. I mean in either a physical or non physical nature. Hence. no need for a space ship if the “aliens” are non physical. My guess is that there are non physical as well as physical non human entities. There are most certainly non human entities doing stuff on Earth. eg see UFO’s and Nukes. Or animal mutilations. Whatever entities is doing the animal mutilations seems not to care about the consequence of the carcasses being found. Could be military, but I doubt it.
I think the ultimate reality is that Satan was an “alien”. Look into Isis / Osiris etc and Egypt. Ultimately, the Freemasons partly worship Om or “Jabbulom”. Jahweh, an ancient Hebrew god, Baal, the bull, Om, Osiris. The green man. Whomever heard of the man with green skin at school? Yet it is all over the walls in Egypt. It is there in Egypt, but has been hidden.
Greer has links to the Rockefeller crime syndicate.
Hey Russ – How are you enjoying Proto Communist Stasi Czech Re? I was shocked at the masks etc there recently. Total lunacy. No masks in the Summer, now they are making them wear them on the street. Totally stasi like.
God bless.
God is infinite, JC is not what you think. Religion is no different then politics.
Not saying that Blue Beam isn’t true and that there is no nefarious plans by the deep state and cabal and nwo …but why in this infinite universe and energy and ocean of potential and possibilities why the hell wouldn’t there be other life . Even if it isn’t extra terrestrial then it extra dimensional….
I’m so glad I came across this website. My entire family have submitted to the Covid Cult and I feel completely alone. Is anyone else aware of MIT ‘discovering’ the ability to inject ‘Quantum Dot’ nanotechnology into humans with the purpose of being able to scan people for their vaccination history? This ‘breakthrough’ was announced 2 weeks before Covid was supposedly discovered! Also, does anyone think the Covid vaccine is linked to the ‘voice of God’ technology as part of Project Bluebeam? If people are injected with some kind of ‘Quantum Dot’ that can somehow be activated to produce the ‘voice of God’ phenomenon, that would convince the (already brainwashed) recipients of the vaccine that Project Bluebeam is an authentic alien invasion.