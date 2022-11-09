House Republicans Offer Preview Of Upcoming Investigations In Scathing Indictment Of DOJ, FBI

Zero Hedge | Nov. 7, 2022

Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee released a massive report on Friday detailing whistleblower disclosures about the politicization of the Justice Department (DOJ) and FBI under Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

According to the report, Garland has been a “willing participant of the Biden Admin’s weaponization of law enforcement,” while the FBI has “abused its law-enforcement authorities for apparently political purposes.”

What followed was a laundry list of incidents and whistleblower reports illustrating how politicized federal law enforcement has become.

What’s more, the report shows that the FBI has been inflating domestic extremism figures to fit an agenda.

