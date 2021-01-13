Hope That Someday Huey Long Will Return

At some point as kleptocratic faux democracy and it’s equally faux economy crashes and burns in the U.S., it will be time to resurrect the great populist Huey Long. Long represents more hidden, suppressed history and has been labeled by the Crime Syndicate as a buffoon. Nothing could be further from the truth. He has also been called a demagogue, which Long addressed thusly, “I would describe a demagogue as a politician who don’t keep his promises.”

In reality, Huey Long was a genius, had a tremendous gift as a people person and could remember the names of everybody in a town. Nobody does that without love. He loved his people, was totally devoted to them, and the love was reciprocal. He was fiercely anti-kleptocratic and that class would face claw backs, civil suits and prison time if Huey were around today. And no one could deny that he was also a highly effective leader. And he was fearless and courageous.

If Long had been elected president of the U.S., the world today would be a different place. As an America Firster, the U.S. would have stayed out of WWII, the kleptocrats would have been dealt a blow and the country would have escaped Wall Street capture, at least for a time. He probably would have repealed the private Federal Reserve and restored Lincoln’s greenback system or copied National Socialist Germany’s highly successful Reichbank’s bills exchange and work program. The problem was that Huey Long would have eventually been assassinated.

The alleged assassination of Huey Long on Sept. 8, 1935, by Dr. Carl Weiss made little sense. In fact, my examination of the events led me to believe that the incident with Weiss was a minor altercation that got out of hand. In addition, and shades of William McKinley, Long’s surgery afterward was botched, perhaps deliberately.

The Assassination of President McKinley: More Hidden History of the Usual Suspects

George Cortelyou, President McKinley’s Assassination and the Panic of 1907

Long had six bodyguards because there had been numerous threats against him, and everybody was nervous and trigger happy. He was considered a real threat to FDR’s corrupted and co-opted regime. In July 1935, two months prior to his death, Long claimed that he had uncovered a plot to assassinate him. According to Long, four U.S. representatives — Mayor Walmsley and former governors Parker and Sanders — had been present. Long read what he claimed was a transcript of a recording of this meeting on the floor of the Senate.

For reasons unknown Dr. Weiss, who was not especially political and was a successful, popular physician, happily married with a 3-month-old son, showed up to have a word with Long on a quiet Sunday evening at the State Capitol. It has been alleged that Weiss was Jewish, and he does look so, but that was not the case, at least in terms of how he identified. He was a devout Roman Catholic, as was his wife.

When it was all over, the bodyguards fired 61 shots at Weiss, and at least one hit Long. There was no sign that Weiss was armed. There was never an autopsy on either man. The bodyguards were each armed with two 45-caliber pistols. There is no record of the bullet or bullets that hit Long.

Another theory is that Long’s own guards, as part of the plot, saw an opening to do the dirty deed and that Dr. Weiss, who had just finished a house call and lived near the Capital, was lured or taken to the scene as a patsy, or just accidentally happened to be there. The whole affair was very sad and was superbly dealt with in the balanced and highly recommended documentary “61 Bullets.”

Here is Huey Long on various topics as well as footage on the stump.

They say they don’t like my methods. Well, I don’t like them either. I really don’t like to have to do things the way I do. I’d much rather get up before the legislature and say, ‘Now this is a good law and it’s for the benefit of the people, and I’d like you to vote for it in the interest of the public welfare.’ Only I know that laws ain’t made that way. You’ve got to fight fire with fire. I used to get things done by saying please. Now I dynamite ’em out of my path. God told you what the trouble was. The philosophers told you what the trouble was; and when you have a country where one man owns more than 100,000 people, or a million people, and when you have a country where there are four men, as in America that have got more control over things than all the 120 million people together, you know what the trouble is. We shall have to say right here and now that the hand of imperial finance shall not go farther into its strangulation of the American people and that the hand of imperialistic banking control shall be decentralized instead of centralized in America. I don’t know much about Hitler. Except that last thing, about the Jews. There has never been a country that put its heel down on the Jews that ever lived afterwards.