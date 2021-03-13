Proposed New California School Curriculum Teaches Virulent White Genocide

There is a plot afoot by California’s Instructional Quality Commission (IQC) to sneak into state’s public school curriculum a virulent form of cultural Marxist dogma, using the dubiously named Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum (ESMC) as its vehicle.
A band of 5th Columnists known as the California State Board of Education (CSBE) is preparing to vote on the IQC’s Marxist plot next week.
Fifth Column
[A] clandestine group or faction of subversive agents [foreign or domestic] who attempt to undermine a nation’s solidarity by any means at their disposal. … A cardinal technique of the fifth column is the infiltration of sympathizers into the entire fabric of the nation under attack and, particularly, into positions of policy decision and national defense. From such key posts, fifth-column activists exploit the fears of a people by spreading rumours and misinformation, as well as by employing the more standard techniques of espionage and sabotage. — Encyclopedia Britannica
If the IQC’s draft proposal of 240 curriculum changes passes, it will institutionalize the principles of Critical Race Theory and its related ideologies and radically change the state’s 10,000 public schools, which serve six million children.
Tolteka Cuauhtin, the original co-chair of the ESMC, developed much of the delusional material regarding early American history. In his book “Rethinking Ethnic Studies,” which is cited throughout the curriculum, Cuauhtin argues that the United States was founded on “Eurocentric, white supremacist (racist, anti-Black, anti-Indigenous), capitalist (classist), patriarchal (sexist and misogynistic), heteropatriarchal (homophobic), and anthropocentric paradigm brought from Europe.”
The ESMC, based on the Marxist “pedagogy of the oppressed,” instructs students to “challenge racist, bigoted, discriminatory, imperialist/colonial beliefs” and critique “white supremacy, racism and other forms of power and oppression.”
According to Cuauhtin, whites began “grabbing the land,” “hatching hierarchies” and “developing for [whiteness],” which created “excess wealth” that “became the basis for the capitalist economy.” Whites continue to subject minorities to “domestication” and “zombification.”
Winter Watch Takeaway: The general concept of zombification aka mind kontrol is very much a part of our own worldview. And we name the names involved, specifically. However, we also hold that it is not specific to minorities but is applied to all races including whites who are put on the plantation.
Inquiring minds would like to know what the useful idiot Cuauhtin sees as the role of millions of mindless, talentless, Tik Tok, soft-core porn performances by young Latina, black and white girls in this process of zombification. Does he blame whitey for that, too?
As is the want of Trotskyites like Cuauhtin, a misdirection or smoke screen dialectic is employed that makes this issue about “generic whites” practicing “white supremacy.” Wealth distribution — or what is called the Genie coefficient — easily refutes this broad-brush, delusional, Marxist scheme.
We don’t argue with the notion of an oppression, but most wealth in the U.S. is highly concentrated in the hands of super-plutocrats aka the Crime Syndicate. The scamdemic and Federal Reserve policies have made it even more pronounced. Critical Theory Marxists don’t address this and strike us as being in cahoots with the Crime Syndicate plutocrats. Marx himself hardly spoke a word against the bankster class, who buttered his toast.
The solution, according to curriculum materials, is to “name, speak to, resist, and transform the hegemonic Eurocentric neocolonial condition” in a posture of “transformational resistance.” The ultimate goal, Cuauhtin says, is to engineer a “countergenocide” against whites.
The Clown World curriculum includes an official “ethnic studies community chant,” in which students appeal to Aztec gods — including the god of human sacrifice — for the power to become “warriors” for “social justice.” Students seek “a revolutionary spirit” through these incantations.
In the real world, public schools are prohibited from leading state-sanctioned Christian prayers. Presumably, they would be similarly prohibited from leading state-sanctioned chants to the Aztec god of human sacrifice.
The religious narrative is even more disturbing. Cuauhtin developed a related “mandala,” claiming that white Christians committed “theocide” against indigenous tribes, killing their gods and replacing them with Christianity.
The curriculum recommends that teachers lead their students in a series of indigenous songs, chants and affirmations, including the “In Lak Ech Affirmation,” which appeals directly to the Aztec gods.
Students first clap and chant to the god Tezkatlipoka — who the Aztecs traditionally worshipped with human sacrifice and cannibalism — asking him for the power to be “warriors” for “social justice.” Next, the students chant to the gods Quetzalcoatl, Huitzilopochtli and Xipe Totek, seeking “healing epistemologies” and “a revolutionary spirit.”
Huitzilopochtli, in particular, is the Aztec deity of war and inspired human sacrifices of millions of people during Aztec rule.
Winter Watch Takeaway: It is most curious that these Trotskyite Marxists elevate one of the worst and sinister untermenshen, the Aztecs, to high status in this movement. There are other indigenous people worthy of consideration as more noble, but the curriculum instead runs with Aztecs.
Literary accounts have been supported by archeological research. Since the late 1970s, excavations of the offerings in the Great Pyramid of Tenochtitlan, and other archaeological sites, have provided physical evidence of human sacrifice among the Mesoamerican peoples.
There is still much debate as to what social groups constituted the usual victims of these sacrifices. It is often assumed that all victims were “disposable” commoners or foreigners. However, slaves — a major source of victims — were not a permanent class but rather persons from any level of Aztec society who had fallen into debt or committed some crime. This is quite consistent with Bolshevik ideals, and it would be no stretch to substitute whites into this equation.
Michael Harner, in his 1977 article “The Enigma of Aztec Sacrifice,” cited an estimate by Borah of the number of persons sacrificed in central Mexico in the 15th century as being as high as 250,000 per year, which may have been one percent of the population. Fernando de Alva Cortés Ixtlilxochitl, a Mexica descendant and the author of Codex Ixtlilxochitl, estimated that one in five children of the Mexica subjects was killed annually in sacrificial ceremonies to their Aztec god.
The ultimate goal proclaimed in the curriculum is to “decolonize” American society and establish a new regime of “counter-genocide” and “counter-hegemony” that will displace white Christian culture and lead to the “regeneration of indigenous epistemic and cultural futurity.”
Winter Watch Takeaway: What a nasty brood of contemporary Bolshevik lowlifes.
>California State Board of Education
SBE Members — Profile information and photos of California State Board of Education members
Dr. Linda Darling-Hammond (President) — Her Wikipedia entry (link) says she’s in the category ‘African-American academics’, although from her foto it’s hard to tell — it says her focus is ‘educational equity’ (whatever that is), i.e. willfully/maliciously denying obvious differences in cognitive ability between races/ethnic groups.
Dr. Ilene Straus (VP) — A Jew.
Ms. Sue Burr — Per her bio (search it), has spent a lifetime presiding over the disastrous decline in academic standards and performance in CA, and probably today still has no idea about the primary cause: virtually uncontrolled immigration from Mexico and Central America — here is a graphic showing CA now has one of the lowest average IQs in the nation –> link
Dr. Cynthia Glover Woods — Black female (probably the main reason she has the job) educator/administrator.
Mr. James J. McQuillen — “a Yurok tribal citizen”
Mr. Matt Navo — Former “alternative education principal”, which is a euphemism for someone responsible for trying to deal with all the dumb students in CA.
Ms. Kim Pattillo Brownson — Another woman who seems to spend her time attempting to remedy CA’s problem of low average academic achievement.
Ms. Haydee Rodriguez — Hispanic woman.
Ms. Patricia Ann Rucker — Black woman who “has worked as the Legislative Advocate for the California Teachers Association”.
Dr. Ting L. Sun — Asian educator/administrator.
Zaid Fattah (Student Member) — “Fattah is the president and co-founder of a chapter of Paper Airplanes, a global non-profit organization that provides free online English language instruction to refugee youth.”
Nothing else is to be expected from this group of people, which honestly does not contain a single person who is unarguably white, although Whites are approx 35% of CA’s population — note 3 of the 10 (non-student) members are black women, i.e. 30%, whereas less than 6% of CA’s population is black.
The educational decline in CA correlates exactly with the decline in the fraction of the population that is white — while many Asians do well in school (not all), their numbers have not grown fast enough to offset the decline in the number of Whites/rise in the number of Hispanics/mestizos.
I still think the Univ of California will eventually abandon academic achievement tests like the SAT and ACT as admissions criteria — massive affirmative action is already necessary to admit a number of Hispanics that’s even close to their fraction of the population — the AA will be far less obvious/easy to detect when these tests are eliminated, since it is/will be impossible to hide the distribution of scores among ethnic groups (students taking the tests provide this info).
Also every White student in CA should give his/her ethnicity as Hispanic — this is impossible to dispute, and offers some advantages to these white kids.