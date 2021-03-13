Proposed New California School Curriculum Teaches Virulent White Genocide

There is a plot afoot by California’s Instructional Quality Commission (IQC) to sneak into state’s public school curriculum a virulent form of cultural Marxist dogma, using the dubiously named Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum (ESMC) as its vehicle.

A band of 5th Columnists known as the California State Board of Education (CSBE) is preparing to vote on the IQC’s Marxist plot next week.

Fifth Column [A] clandestine group or faction of subversive agents [foreign or domestic] who attempt to undermine a nation’s solidarity by any means at their disposal. … A cardinal technique of the fifth column is the infiltration of sympathizers into the entire fabric of the nation under attack and, particularly, into positions of policy decision and national defense. From such key posts, fifth-column activists exploit the fears of a people by spreading rumours and misinformation, as well as by employing the more standard techniques of espionage and sabotage. — Encyclopedia Britannica

If the IQC’s draft proposal of 240 curriculum changes passes, it will institutionalize the principles of Critical Race Theory and its related ideologies and radically change the state’s 10,000 public schools, which serve six million children.

Tolteka Cuauhtin, the original co-chair of the ESMC, developed much of the delusional material regarding early American history. In his book “Rethinking Ethnic Studies,” which is cited throughout the curriculum, Cuauhtin argues that the United States was founded on “Eurocentric, white supremacist (racist, anti-Black, anti-Indigenous), capitalist (classist), patriarchal (sexist and misogynistic), heteropatriarchal (homophobic), and anthropocentric paradigm brought from Europe.”

The ESMC, based on the Marxist “pedagogy of the oppressed,” instructs students to “challenge racist, bigoted, discriminatory, imperialist/colonial beliefs” and critique “white supremacy, racism and other forms of power and oppression.”

According to Cuauhtin, whites began “grabbing the land,” “hatching hierarchies” and “developing for [whiteness],” which created “excess wealth” that “became the basis for the capitalist economy.” Whites continue to subject minorities to “domestication” and “zombification.”

Winter Watch Takeaway: The general concept of zombification aka mind kontrol is very much a part of our own worldview. And we name the names involved, specifically. However, we also hold that it is not specific to minorities but is applied to all races including whites who are put on the plantation.

Inquiring minds would like to know what the useful idiot Cuauhtin sees as the role of millions of mindless, talentless, Tik Tok, soft-core porn performances by young Latina, black and white girls in this process of zombification. Does he blame whitey for that, too?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As is the want of Trotskyites like Cuauhtin, a misdirection or smoke screen dialectic is employed that makes this issue about “generic whites” practicing “white supremacy.” Wealth distribution — or what is called the Genie coefficient — easily refutes this broad-brush, delusional, Marxist scheme.

We don’t argue with the notion of an oppression, but most wealth in the U.S. is highly concentrated in the hands of super-plutocrats aka the Crime Syndicate. The scamdemic and Federal Reserve policies have made it even more pronounced. Critical Theory Marxists don’t address this and strike us as being in cahoots with the Crime Syndicate plutocrats. Marx himself hardly spoke a word against the bankster class, who buttered his toast.

The solution, according to curriculum materials, is to “name, speak to, resist, and transform the hegemonic Eurocentric neocolonial condition” in a posture of “transformational resistance.” The ultimate goal, Cuauhtin says, is to engineer a “countergenocide” against whites.

The Clown World curriculum includes an official “ethnic studies community chant,” in which students appeal to Aztec gods — including the god of human sacrifice — for the power to become “warriors” for “social justice.” Students seek “a revolutionary spirit” through these incantations.

In the real world, public schools are prohibited from leading state-sanctioned Christian prayers. Presumably, they would be similarly prohibited from leading state-sanctioned chants to the Aztec god of human sacrifice.

The religious narrative is even more disturbing. Cuauhtin developed a related “mandala,” claiming that white Christians committed “theocide” against indigenous tribes, killing their gods and replacing them with Christianity.

The curriculum recommends that teachers lead their students in a series of indigenous songs, chants and affirmations, including the “In Lak Ech Affirmation,” which appeals directly to the Aztec gods.

Students first clap and chant to the god Tezkatlipoka — who the Aztecs traditionally worshipped with human sacrifice and cannibalism — asking him for the power to be “warriors” for “social justice.” Next, the students chant to the gods Quetzalcoatl, Huitzilopochtli and Xipe Totek, seeking “healing epistemologies” and “a revolutionary spirit.”

Huitzilopochtli, in particular, is the Aztec deity of war and inspired human sacrifices of millions of people during Aztec rule.

Winter Watch Takeaway: It is most curious that these Trotskyite Marxists elevate one of the worst and sinister untermenshen, the Aztecs, to high status in this movement. There are other indigenous people worthy of consideration as more noble, but the curriculum instead runs with Aztecs.

Literary accounts have been supported by archeological research. Since the late 1970s, excavations of the offerings in the Great Pyramid of Tenochtitlan, and other archaeological sites, have provided physical evidence of human sacrifice among the Mesoamerican peoples.

There is still much debate as to what social groups constituted the usual victims of these sacrifices. It is often assumed that all victims were “disposable” commoners or foreigners. However, slaves — a major source of victims — were not a permanent class but rather persons from any level of Aztec society who had fallen into debt or committed some crime. This is quite consistent with Bolshevik ideals, and it would be no stretch to substitute whites into this equation.

Michael Harner, in his 1977 article “The Enigma of Aztec Sacrifice,” cited an estimate by Borah of the number of persons sacrificed in central Mexico in the 15th century as being as high as 250,000 per year, which may have been one percent of the population. Fernando de Alva Cortés Ixtlilxochitl, a Mexica descendant and the author of Codex Ixtlilxochitl, estimated that one in five children of the Mexica subjects was killed annually in sacrificial ceremonies to their Aztec god.

The ultimate goal proclaimed in the curriculum is to “decolonize” American society and establish a new regime of “counter-genocide” and “counter-hegemony” that will displace white Christian culture and lead to the “regeneration of indigenous epistemic and cultural futurity.”

Winter Watch Takeaway: What a nasty brood of contemporary Bolshevik lowlifes.