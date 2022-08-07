Canada CDC Recommends ‘Glory Holes’ as Satanic Sexual ‘Solution’ During Scamdemic

The British Columbia Centre for Disease Control’s website in 2020 had an entire section dedicated to diabolical sexual “advice” during the virus pandemic. The government’s leading “health experts” (aka Fifth Columnists) suggest that “glory holes” could be the safest technique to minimize the spread of COVID-1984 during sex. We predict that a latex will be the go to fetish during the monkeypox aka money pox scamdemic.

Seriously, what is the long-term practicality of couples in relationships using this method? We suspect that’s not the idea at all.

As defined by Urban Dictionary, a “gloryhole is a hole made in a thin wall or other type of partition where men can insert their penises for sexual stimulation by an anonymous person on the other side.”

The crowd-sourced online dictionary for slang words also said these holes “can be found in bathrooms in the stall wall, in private rooms found in adult bookstores, and in dark rooms and labyrinths in bathhouses. Open rooms in bathhouses with many glory holes are called a sucktorium and often have a raised level on one side of the holes to allow everyone to stand.”

Canada is also the home of PornHub, which totally destroyed the minds of American and European men. Millions of healthy families were never formed because of PornHub’s role in creating simps and egirls out of our youth. PornHub is, to a large extent, incest “role play” and pederast “role play.” In 2018, incest-themed search terms (step-mom, mom) ranked fourth and sixth. “Teen” was No. 7. The glory hole subgenre is abundant on PornHub.

PornHub and the porn industry has a new, major, real (not imaginary), racist push going on: Black Lives Matter porn.

One such video is called “White Girl Moans Black Lives Matter While Getting F—ed #BLM.” Another is “Black Anal Matters.” There is also a subcategory called BLM protest that mainly shows Black men penetrating white women during a supposed Black Lives Matter protest. Some of these women have “BLM” written on their backs, while others are in jail cells being penetrated by Black porn performers dressed as police officers. In a classic marriage of racist themes, one video purports to show a “Black Lives Matter thug choking out a white cop daughter.”

One producer has said his most popular movies are those where “the purity of the sacred white women is compromised.” Another pornographer told Adult Video News, “My customers seem to enjoy black men ‘taking advantage’ of white women, seducing their white daughters and wives.

It’s not just racist material aimed at white women, they go after black women as well. Black women in porn are also victims of ugly racist stereotypes. Depicted as having excessive and uncontrollable sexuality, Black women are often portrayed as living in a ghetto, a setting that is sexually lawless, debauched and brimming with “hos,” “pimps” and “gang bangers.”

Virtually every porn scene talks about “booty” in its promo text, promising lots of “big black round a—s.” You would be hard pressed to find black females with small rear ends in this genre. Black writers, such as Patricia Hill Collins, have explored how this fetishization is rooted in the belief that Black women are especially promiscuous and that their “booties” are the only body parts worthy of notice, reducing them to sexual objects devoid of humanity, individuality, and dignity.

Basically, like the B.C. CDC, Porn Hub is an on-line training system for the pedos and pederasts that infested, took over and debauched American, U.K. and Canadian institutions and their financial systems. This is who runs these countries now. This glory hole travesty is illustrative.

Canada also has nationwide zoning laws that allow homosexual sex shops one city block away from elementary schools.

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Glory Hole Land: Make Gloryholes Great Again – Trudeau campaign slogan.