Russ Winter Joins Giuseppe Vafanculo, David Scorpio and Darryl Wayne to Discuss Some New and Positive Political Narratives

Russ joined Giuseppe Vafanculo, David Scorpio and Darryl Wayne for a solid round of anti-cartoon world dissection.

We then branched off into the Alex Jones kangaroo court and other issues of the day.

We then shifted attention to a new campaign ad from Harriet Hageman the challenger to Liz Cheney. I felt this was an effective template in which to begin to challenge the kakistocracy.

Harriet Hageman @HagemanforWY Wyoming candidate challenger for Liz Cheney’s congressional seat. pic.twitter.com/jWSHB81CmA — ZZZ (@AskMeLaterOn) August 4, 2022