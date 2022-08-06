Warning: Trying to access array offset on value of type bool in /home/winterac/public_html/newnationalist.net/wp-content/plugins/sassy-social-share-premium/public/class-sassy-social-share-premium-public.php on line 281

Warning: Trying to access array offset on value of type bool in /home/winterac/public_html/newnationalist.net/wp-content/plugins/sassy-social-share-premium/public/class-sassy-social-share-premium-public.php on line 286
News Ticker

Russ Winter Joins Giuseppe Vafanculo, David Scorpio and Darryl Wayne to Discuss Some New and Positive Political Narratives

August 6, 2022 Russ Winter Articles by Russ Winter, Podcasts, Winter Watch Articles 0

Russ joined Giuseppe Vafanculo, David Scorpio and Darryl Wayne for a solid round of anti-cartoon world dissection.

We then branched off into the Alex Jones kangaroo court and other issues of the day.

We then shifted attention to a new campaign ad from Harriet Hageman the challenger to Liz Cheney. I felt this was an effective template in which to begin to challenge the kakistocracy.

The show is here.

 

           1        
 
1
Share

Be the first to comment

Post a Comment

Copyright © 2022 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes

Winter Watch
%d bloggers like this: