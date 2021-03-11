‘Let kids be kids’: California considers bill requiring gender-neutral children’s sections at large retailers

By Kaanita Iyer | 6 March 2021

USA TODAY — Retail stores in California may be required to become more gender-neutral under proposed legislation.

State lawmakers are debating a new bill that would prohibit department stores with more than 500 employees from dividing products for children by gender.

The restriction would ban separate areas and signage and mandate online retailers that have a physical location in the state use gender-neutral terms to label children’s items in a section of their websites. It would apply to toys and other kids’ items but not clothing at this time, the bill’s co-author Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia told USA Today.

If passed, the bill will go into effect in Jan. 1, 2024, and comes with a fine of $1,000 for violations.

The proposal, introduced Feb. 18, follows a series of recent moves championed by LGBTQ advocates. Last month, Hasbro made its Potato Head brand gender-neutral and the Congress passed an expansion of the Equality Act with protections for the LGBTQ community. […]