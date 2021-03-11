Why Nomura Expects ‘Turbo-Charged Global Inflation’

By Tyler Durden | 10 March 2021

ZERO HEDGE — Economist Lewis Alexander, and his team at Nomura, wastes no time in his latest monthly global economic outlook report – titled aptly enough “Turbo-Charged Global Reflation” to get to the point: “in addition to vaccines and policy stimulus, an economic recovery synchronized across regions will add further impetus to global reflation.”

What follows is a comprehensive and mercifully succinct summary of Alexander’s views covering every global region, and justifying why Nomura believes a tidal wave of inflation is about to be unleashed:

Democratic control in Washington means more fiscal stimulus, but partisanship and narrow majorities will likely constrain policy.

The pandemic will weigh on short-term activity, but the vaccine outlook is positive for the medium term.

We expect constant Fed asset purchases through 2021 before a gradual taper in 2022, but risks skew towards earlier action.

The Fed will likely stay at the ELB at least through Q2 2023 with inflation remaining the key determinant to liftoff. […]