Psychopathic Reveal by the Usual Suspects: A ‘Cyber Pandemic’ and Grid Shutdown

‘Active implantable microchips that break the skin barrier of our bodies will change how we interface with the world and force us to question what it means to be human.’ — World Economic Forum mucky muck Karl Schwab.

Several notorious usual suspects at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos this year were front and center with their latest psychopathic reveals. Emboldened by the scamdemic, these operatives seem to love to talk about “crises” all while licking their lizards lips. In the video below, listen to the predictive programming around a looming large-scale cyberattack on critical infrastructure that would unleash an apocalyptic Dark Winter. The WEF mucky muck technocrats currently consider cyber threats to be the No. 1 concern.

“I believe that there will be another crisis,” WEF Managing Director Jeremy Jurgens stated on July 8. “It will be more significant. It will be faster than what we’ve seen with Covid. The impact will be greater and, as a result, the economic and social implications will be even more significant.”

Then, that same day, Klaus Schwab said, “We all know — but still pay insufficient attention to — the frightening scenario of a comprehensive cyber attack could bring a complete halt to the power supply, transportation, hospital services, our society as a whole. The COVID-19 crisis would be seen in this respect as a small disturbance in comparison to a major cyberattack. To use the COVID-19 crisis as a timely opportunity to reflect on the lessons the cybersecurity community can draw and improve our unpreparedness for a potential cyber-pandemic.”

Schwab’s fantasy — or transhumanist “Great Reset” — would “lead to a fusion of physical, digital and biological identity,” which in his book he clarifies as implantable microchips that can read your thoughts.

Schwab waxed with lizard lip-licking excitement about how the upcoming technology will allow authorities to “intrude into the hitherto private space of our minds, reading our thoughts and influencing our behavior” — aka singularity.

He goes on to predict that this will provide an incentive for law enforcement to implement “Minority Report”-style pre-crime programs.

“As capabilities in this area improve, the temptation for law enforcement agencies and courts to use techniques to determine the likelihood of criminal activity, assess guilt or even possibly retrieve memories directly from people’s brains will increase,” writes Schwab. “Even crossing a national border might one day involve a detailed brain scan to assess an individual’s security risk.”

Klaus literally dresses like Bond villain Blofeld.

“Cyber Polygon” is a tabletop exercise that games out this cyberattack prospect. The narrative being promoted is that the scamdemic has caused a pivot to remote working and an increase in online interactions. This allegedly has led to an exponential increase in cyber crimes. Do these dots really connect?

Another reveal from the WEF is a smiling face declaring you will own nothing, but be happy. That’s illuminist communism in a nutshell.

And we thought Aldous Huxley’s “Brave New World” was just fiction. It is crucial to realize that “Brave New World” is post-apocalypse. Today’s New Underworld Order has been hard at work growing the Delta and Epsilon populations and sprinkled in some Zombies for good measure. From the book:

Society is controlled by Alphas and their subordinates, Betas. Below them, in descending order of intellectual and physical capacity, are Gammas, Deltas, and Epsilons. Each caste is further subdivided into Plus and Minus (with Epsilons having the additional classifications of regular or semi-moron), and are distinguished by color-coded work clothes. Epsilons are dressed in black, Deltas in khaki, Gammas in leaf green, Betas in mulberry, and Alphas in grey. At the very pinnacle of society sit Alpha Double-Plus, who serve as the future scientists and top administrators of the world.

Calling off Christmas: Notice how Dr. Fauci loves to address traditional holidays that were months in the future? The reason is because it creates maximum anxiety and fear when you take away traditions.

And here I thought the final scene of “Dr. Strangelove” was merely a dark comedy or satire. It’s looking more and more like present-day reality.

This excellent, must-view, 10-minute video is a summary of what’s coming up for WEF 2021 in May: “The Great Reset.” Find out who’s doing it and to whom (hint: you).

“They’re not hiding it anymore. They’re shouting it from the rooftops.”

‘Great Reset’ in Davos at the forefront of a ‘great deception’ in the free world

