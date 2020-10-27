When Biden Mentioned Dark Winter, Was it About COVID-19 or Something Else?

‘Everything other than working was forbidden: walking in the streets, having fun, singing, dancing, getting together, everything was forbidden.’ — George Orwell, ‘Nineteen Eighty-Four: A Novel’
Democrat establishment presidential candidate Joe Biden made an ominous statement on Thursday during the second and final debate.
“We’re about to go into a dark winter,” Biden said, “a dark winter, and he [Trump] has no clear plan, and there’s no prospect that there’s going to be a vaccine available to the majority of the American people before the middle of next year.”
It just so happens that in late June of 2001, the U.S. military was preparing for a “Dark Winter.”
At Andrews Air Force Base in Camp Springs, Maryland, several congressmen, a former CIA director, a former FBI director, government insiders and privileged members of the press met to conduct a biowarfare simulation that would precede both the 9/11 attacks and the 2001 anthrax attacks by a matter of months. It specifically simulated the deliberate introduction of smallpox to the American public by a hostile actor.
The Dark Winter exercise began with a briefing on the geopolitical context of the exercise, which included intelligence suggesting that China had intentionally introduced foot and mouth disease in Taiwan for economic and political advantage; that Al-Qaeda was seeking to purchase biological pathogens once weaponized by the Soviet Union; and that Saddam Hussein of Iraq had recruited former biowarfare specialists from the Soviet Union and was importing materials to create biological weapons.
It further noted that a majority of Americans had opposed a planned deployment of U.S. soldiers to the Middle East, which was also opposed by Iraq, China and Russia. The script asserts that the soldiers were being deployed to counter and potentially engage the Iraqi military.
Later, as the exercise unfolds, many of those Americans once skeptical about this troop deployment soon begin calling for “revenge.”
Amid this backdrop, news suddenly breaks that smallpox, a disease long eradicated in the U.S. and globally, appears to have broken out in the state of Oklahoma.
The participants representing the National Security Council in the Dark Winter simulation quickly deduce that smallpox has been deliberately introduced and that this is the result of a “bioterrorist attack on the United States.” The assumption is made that the attack is “related to decisions we may make to deploy troops to the Mid-East.”
In 2017, Bill “The Snake” Gates warned of this scenario.
Elsewhere on the scamdemic front, former chief science officer for the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer said “there is no science to suggest a second wave should happen.”
The Big Pharma insider asserts that false-positive results from inherently unreliable COVID-19 tests are being used to manufacture a “second wave” based on “new cases.”
Dr. Mike Yeadon, a former vice president at Pfizer and the chief science officer for 16 years, said that half or even “almost all” of the tests for COVID-19 are false positives.
In a paper published this month that was co-authored by Yeadon and two of his colleagues, called “How Likely is a Second Wave?” the scientists wrote:
“It has widely been observed that in all heavily infected countries in Europe and several of the U.S. states likewise, that the shape of the daily deaths vs. time curves is similar to ours in the U.K. Many of these curves are not just similar, but almost superimposable.”
Furthermore, the increase in “cases” is caused by a major surge in testing. The percentage of positive tests results is around 7%, and the vast majority are without symptoms or illness.
Survival Rate of COVID-19 Now Estimated to be 99.8%, Similar to Flu
The survival rate of COVID-19 has been upgraded since May to 99.8% of infections. This comes close to ordinary flu, the survival rate of which is 99.9%. Although COVID-19 can have serious after effects, so can the flu or any respiratory illness for that matter. The present survival rate is far higher than initial grim guesses in March and April, cited by Dr. Anthony Fauci, of 94%.
This Daily Mail headline pushes the outer limits of cartoon world peak gullibility.
Yep, only tinfoil-hat wearing conspiracy nuts would suggest that flu cases are so dismally low because these have been relabeled as cronyvirus.
I’m not too fussed, The Talmudic thought process leads to its own destruction, or as they say, “Stupidity Cures Itself”
The rule of unintended consequences is slowly becoming a law.
You have a mass population viewed and treated as “cattle” but that cattle has had a good stretch of time to reflect, prioritize, engage in first time introspection, and adjust to becoming broke. Fewer endorphin releases at the dollar tree store or Amazon, and more time talking to friends and family.
I’ve been broke for a few years; You adjust, adapt, and survive. People are inherently good and inherently clever…There is hope.
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/independent-restaurants-go-dark-keep-lights
Oh, And if you have a few minutes before dinner….these guys have 3.5 million subbs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKUd3DmGowY&app=desktop
Dark Winter will make em beg for light at the end of the tunnel, but happy glimmers down there are only management’s approaching loco-motive. Who’s in charge here?
“In fact, the founder and president of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, was having breakfast with Rabbi Arthur Schneier at his Park East Synagogue in New York when the two jets struck the World Trade Center, Schneier said. ” -Jewish Telegraph
” The jewish people as a whole will become its own Messiah. It will attain world dominion by the dissolution of other races, by the abolition of frontiers, the annihilation of monarchy and by the establishment of a world republic in which the Jews will everywhere exercise the privilege of citizenship. In this New World Order the children of Israel will furnish all the leaders without encountering opposition. The Governments of the different peoples forming the world republic will fall without difficulty into the hands of the Jews. It will then be possible for the Jewish rulers to abolish private property and everywhere to make use of the resources of the state. Thus will the promise of the Talmud be fulfilled, in which is said that when the Messianic time is come, the Jews will have all the property of the whole world in their hands.” -Baruch Levy, 1879
“Welcome to 2030. I own nothing, have no privacy, and life has never been better.” -WEF propaganda 2020.
“You’ll own nothing and you will be happy. This is how our world could change by 2030.” -WEF propaganda 2020.
“If the American people ever allow private banks to control the issue of their currency, first by inflation, then by deflation, the banks and corporations that will grow up around [the banks] will deprive the people of all property until their children wake-up homeless on the continent their fathers conquered. The issuing power should be taken from the banks and restored to the people, to whom it properly belongs.” -Thomas Jefferson
At least they allowed people to work in Orwell’s version… I reckon it will be a dark winter.. one of the few things Biden has been truthful about. For Trump fans, remember that he’s not opposed to lockdowns, as he’s authorized one already, and lockdowns are the means to their desired end. If they can stoke enough fear on their 2nd wave narrative or release something actually deadly, possibly via their vaccine, the lockdowns will proceed regardless of which candidate wins. On the bright side of things, be thankful for what you have, and also for the fact that (if you’re lucky) you’re a pleb in this situation. The plebs were the freest people in Orwell’s 1984. It would be a nightmare to be any of these people who feign to be our “leaders”, or anyone near them. Just take a glimpse into hunter biden’s horrific “lifestyle”.
***Warning explicit pictures enclosed, not for the faint hearted***
https://gnews.org/451659/
The “plebs” were actually called “proles.” You are correct, however…they were the only free-ish people in Orwell’s 1984, even if they lived in slum conditions.
Bill Gates is saying “…we have to prepare for the next one. That will get attention this time.”