When Biden Mentioned Dark Winter, Was it About COVID-19 or Something Else?

‘Everything other than working was forbidden: walking in the streets, having fun, singing, dancing, getting together, everything was forbidden.’ — George Orwell, ‘Nineteen Eighty-Four: A Novel’

Democrat establishment presidential candidate Joe Biden made an ominous statement on Thursday during the second and final debate.

“We’re about to go into a dark winter,” Biden said, “a dark winter, and he [Trump] has no clear plan, and there’s no prospect that there’s going to be a vaccine available to the majority of the American people before the middle of next year.”

It just so happens that in late June of 2001, the U.S. military was preparing for a “Dark Winter.”

At Andrews Air Force Base in Camp Springs, Maryland, several congressmen, a former CIA director, a former FBI director, government insiders and privileged members of the press met to conduct a biowarfare simulation that would precede both the 9/11 attacks and the 2001 anthrax attacks by a matter of months. It specifically simulated the deliberate introduction of smallpox to the American public by a hostile actor.

The Dark Winter exercise began with a briefing on the geopolitical context of the exercise, which included intelligence suggesting that China had intentionally introduced foot and mouth disease in Taiwan for economic and political advantage; that Al-Qaeda was seeking to purchase biological pathogens once weaponized by the Soviet Union; and that Saddam Hussein of Iraq had recruited former biowarfare specialists from the Soviet Union and was importing materials to create biological weapons.

It further noted that a majority of Americans had opposed a planned deployment of U.S. soldiers to the Middle East, which was also opposed by Iraq, China and Russia. The script asserts that the soldiers were being deployed to counter and potentially engage the Iraqi military.

Later, as the exercise unfolds, many of those Americans once skeptical about this troop deployment soon begin calling for “revenge.”

Amid this backdrop, news suddenly breaks that smallpox, a disease long eradicated in the U.S. and globally, appears to have broken out in the state of Oklahoma.

The participants representing the National Security Council in the Dark Winter simulation quickly deduce that smallpox has been deliberately introduced and that this is the result of a “bioterrorist attack on the United States.” The assumption is made that the attack is “related to decisions we may make to deploy troops to the Mid-East.”

In 2017, Bill “The Snake” Gates warned of this scenario.

Elsewhere on the scamdemic front, former chief science officer for the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer said “there is no science to suggest a second wave should happen.”

The Big Pharma insider asserts that false-positive results from inherently unreliable COVID-19 tests are being used to manufacture a “second wave” based on “new cases.”

Dr. Mike Yeadon, a former vice president at Pfizer and the chief science officer for 16 years, said that half or even “almost all” of the tests for COVID-19 are false positives.

In a paper published this month that was co-authored by Yeadon and two of his colleagues, called “How Likely is a Second Wave?” the scientists wrote:

“It has widely been observed that in all heavily infected countries in Europe and several of the U.S. states likewise, that the shape of the daily deaths vs. time curves is similar to ours in the U.K. Many of these curves are not just similar, but almost superimposable.”

Furthermore, the increase in “cases” is caused by a major surge in testing. The percentage of positive tests results is around 7%, and the vast majority are without symptoms or illness.

Survival Rate of COVID-19 Now Estimated to be 99.8%, Similar to Flu

The survival rate of COVID-19 has been upgraded since May to 99.8% of infections. This comes close to ordinary flu, the survival rate of which is 99.9%. Although COVID-19 can have serious after effects, so can the flu or any respiratory illness for that matter. The present survival rate is far higher than initial grim guesses in March and April, cited by Dr. Anthony Fauci, of 94%.

This Daily Mail headline pushes the outer limits of cartoon world peak gullibility.

Yep, only tinfoil-hat wearing conspiracy nuts would suggest that flu cases are so dismally low because these have been relabeled as cronyvirus.