The Official Babylon Bee Voters’ Guide

20 October 2020

THE BABYLON BEE — As you know, this election is the most important election in our lifetimes. Experts say it may even be the most important election since the formation of the universe over 6,000 years ago!

Experts also say that if your candidate loses and the other candidate wins, democracy and freedom will be destroyed for all of eternity. The only way to stop the apocalypse is to vote as hard as you can and totally own the other side!

To ensure success on voting day, be sure to follow these important tips. […]