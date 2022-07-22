Russ Winter and William Ramsey: H. G. Wells, Nesta Webster, and the Ultimate Revolution

Russ Winter joins William Ramsey to broach the work of H.G Wells and the banned books of Nesta Webster. Both focused from opposite perspectives on the New World (aka Underworld) Order.

Winter Watch posts referred to in the podcast:

HG Wells’ Revelation of the Method in ‘The Shape of Things to Come: The Ultimate Revolution’

Illuminism and Freemason Uprising Part I: A Deep Dive into Revolutionary History with Nesta Webster and James Billington

Illuminism and Freemason Uprising Part II: Nesta Webster on Henri San-Simon and His Utopian Proto-Socialist Disciples

Podcast on You Tube is here. If deep sixed on You Tube, find it here.