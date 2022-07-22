Warning: Trying to access array offset on value of type bool in /home/winterac/public_html/newnationalist.net/wp-content/plugins/sassy-social-share-premium/public/class-sassy-social-share-premium-public.php on line 281

Russ Winter and William Ramsey: H. G. Wells, Nesta Webster, and the Ultimate Revolution

July 22, 2022 Winter Watch Podcasts, Winter Watch Articles 2

Russ Winter joins William Ramsey to broach the work of H.G Wells and the banned books of Nesta Webster. Both focused from opposite perspectives on the New World (aka Underworld) Order.

Winter Watch posts referred to in the podcast:

HG Wells’ Revelation of the Method in ‘The Shape of Things to Come: The Ultimate Revolution’

Illuminism and Freemason Uprising Part I: A Deep Dive into Revolutionary History with Nesta Webster and James Billington

Illuminism and Freemason Uprising Part II: Nesta Webster on Henri San-Simon and His Utopian Proto-Socialist Disciples

Podcast on You Tube is here.   If deep sixed on You Tube, find  it here.

  1. Heard it this morning. Another great appearance, Russ. Ramsey’s show is a good listen and I’m glad he’s branching out more with having guests like you and Michael Hoffman on. Your site really is a storehouse of lesser known but important details of the greater scheme. If I ever make the time, I’d like to either convert some of the articles into videos or perhaps do an interview with you because your material really lends itself to the audio and video formats pretty well. Sorry to hear about your health. We’ll be adding you to the list of people we pray for. Take care.

  2. Off topic
    https://www.qwant.com/?q=aspirin+prostaglandine+antagonist&client=ext-firefox-sb&t=web
    Russ try this first..at least 3-7 days normal dose like 500mg/d . It reactivates the working of macrofages in the Pr.
    Why ? pr.gl is formed by the man to protect sperm against woman’s macrophages. It deactivates your own macrophages as well. So counteracting this with asp. starts clearing the Pr of bacteria by your own body mechanisms. Mind stomach probs from the asp.

