Class-Action Lawsuit Announced against Perpetrators of Pandemic Hoax

By Ed Griffin | 15 November 2020

RED PILL UNIVERSITY — German trial lawyer Reiner Fuellmich follows up on his initial announcement of class-action lawsuits against perpetrators of what he calls the pandemic hoax. He summarizes the main charges that he says easily will be proved through the process of discovery and witness cross examination in court. He will prove that (1) Whatever is causing the symptoms attributed to COVID-19 causes no more hospitalization or death than the seasonal flu; (2) The commonly used PCR test is incapable of detecting COVID-19; and (3) The sole purpose of PCR testing is to generate large numbers false-positive results that can be called “cases” and which will frighten the population into passively accepting vaccines and a restructuring of society without question. Interviewed by Patrick Bet-David. 2020 November 13, 2020 – Source: Valuetainment […]