HATE HOAX: Police reports show black Minnesota high schooler sent racist messages to black students

By James Anthony | 23 May 2021

THE POST MILLENNIAL — Police in Minnesota have used forensics to determine that the creator of an Instagram account from which racist private messages to black students was a black female student at White Bear Lake High School.

In yet another “hate hoax” incident , it appears that the girl was sending racist messages to other black female students, although police could only confirm that she was the one who created the account. As far as individual messages go, they can, however, confirm that the messages did originate from her home IP.

According to The College Fix , the messages were virulently threatening and racist in nature, containing such phrases as “die, ni**er”, among others.

One message said, ‘Go back to Africa. With your tribe.’ Another post said, ‘GET HANGED. DIE. KILL YOURSELF,” KSTP-TV reported .The unidentified girl, who has been confirmed as a member of the Black Excellence Club, and said that she couldn’t publicly admit that she created the account to her friends because they are “not stupid,” implying that they will realize right away that it was her that sent the messages, despite the lack of definitive evidence. […]