Anti-vaxxers storm Westfield: Protestors clash with police at east London shopping centre causing ‘significant disruption’ as thousands take to capital’s streets claiming the pandemic is a hoax

30 May 2021

STATION GOSSIP — Thousands of people who claim the coronavirus pandemic is a hoax gathered in central London to protest against the mass vaccination rollout in a United for Freedom demonstration.

Protesters gathered in Parliament Square on Saturday at a Unite for Freedom rally with some claiming the pandemic is a hoax while others carried placards reading ‘My body, my choice’.

Some held signs which read ‘We do not consent’, ‘You have no power over us’, and ‘We’re not guinea pigs’.

This evening, a group staged a demonstration in the Shepherds Bush site of the Westfield shopping centre, causing ‘significant disruption’ for shoppers and leading to warnings from the police.

Met Police wrote in a statement on Twitter: ‘The third demo is now at Westfield and is causing significant disruption to the local community and businesses, police are at the location.

‘The MPS strongly urge those who are taking part in this demo to go home. Failure to do so may result in enforcement action being taken.’ […]