Fraudsters Go Where the (COVID-19) Money Is

By Diane Diamond | 31 May 2021

THE EPOCH TIMES — In June 2020, eight guys in Brooklyn put their heads together, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, and came up with a scheme to steal strangers’ identities and take what didn’t belong to them.

Just a couple months before that — in the earliest days of the COVID-19 scare — Congress passed a $2.2 trillion bill called the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The money was supposed to go to the millions of isolated Americans who had their paychecks interrupted during the pandemic.

The mooks in Brooklyn had other plans.

This gang of eight, ranging in age from 18 to 25, submitted some $2 million worth of fake unemployment claims for CARES Act assistance. And they got away with it for nearly a year, according to the feds. Several of these criminals stupidly posted online photos of themselves flashing stacks of money. Others were caught on ATM cameras withdrawing their free cash. Busted! […]