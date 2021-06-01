Black Lives Matter co-founder resigns amid controversy over allegedly lavish lifestyle

BLACK Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors has resigned following controversy over allegations of misused donations.

By Conor Clark | 28 May 2021

EXPRESS — The change was announced on Thursday, with Ms Cullors exiting her position as the executive director of the foundation on Friday. Ms Cullors has been at the forefront of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation for nearly six years and insisted that recent criticism she has received did not factor into her decision to leave.

Both conservatives and black activists alike have criticised Ms Cullors, some of which are now asking for an investigation, after it was claimed the self-declared Marxist owns four homes.

The co-founder claimed that she wants more time to focus on the release of her second book, as well as a multi-year TV development deal with Warner Bros that will promote Black stories.

Ms Cullors added that she has been planning to leave the movement for almost a year, with recent events just being coincidental.

She said: “I’ve created the infrastructure and the support, and the necessary bones and foundation so that I can leave. It feels like the time is right.” […]