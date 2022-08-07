Warning: Trying to access array offset on value of type bool in /home/winterac/public_html/newnationalist.net/wp-content/plugins/sassy-social-share-premium/public/class-sassy-social-share-premium-public.php on line 281

Homosexual couple charged with using their adopted children to make child porn

August 7, 2022

By Patrick Reilly | 7 August 2022

NEW YORK POST — A Georgia couple has been charged with using their two adopted children to record child pornography, police said.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office raided a home in Loganville July 27 on reports that a man there was downloading child porn.

After interviewing the suspect, who was not identified, police said they learned there was another suspect in the county who was “producing homemade child sexual abuse material with at least one child who lived in the home,” the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

Around 11:30 p.m. that same night, executed a search warrant in Oxford at the home of William Dale Zulock, 32, and Zachary Jacoby Zulock, 35.

William and Zachary Zulock of PNC Bank have been charged with using their two adopted children to make child pornography. PHOTO: Walton County Sheriff’s Office

Walton County’s Division of Family and Child Services joined deputies in responding to the home to help protect the two brothers who lived there.

During their search, deputies found evidence the pair, who were the children’s adoptive fathers, “were engaging in sexually abusive acts and video documenting this abuse,” the sheriff’s office said. […]

                    
 

  1. All the more reason to keep children out of the hands of Homosexuals. Children need a Mother(Female), and a Father(Male) for balance, not mentally ill Homosexuals.

