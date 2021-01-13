PBS Principal Counsel Lays Out Violent Radical Agenda

Michael Beller, PBS principal counsel: “We go for all the Republican voters and Homeland Security will take their children away…we’ll put them into the re-education camps.”

PBS is a non-profit institution receiving millions of dollars per year from the federal government

PROJECT VERITAS –Project Veritas released a new video today exposing Michael Beller, Principal Counsel for The Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), for his statements defending violent attacks on the White House, re-education for the children of Trump supporters and praising the deaths of red state voters as a result of COVID-19.

In a conversation with a Veritas journalist, Beller explained his violent intentions:

Michael Beller: “In these times, which are unique — I mean Trump — Trump is close to Hitler.” […]