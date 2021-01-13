Bill Gates Critic Ron Paul Shut Down from Facebook after ‘Great Reset’ Article

12 January 2020

CORONA NEWS 123 — Ron Paul, who recently wrote an essay warning of an end-game for the coronavirus outbreak which is for human control purposes, has been banned from communicating with his millions of Facebook followers. The mild-mannered former congressman, presidential candidate, and family physician has been a perpetual thorn in the side of big Wall Street banks, and oligarchs such as Bill Gates.

As one digs in for a reason, a number of interesting recent posts from Dr. Paul emerge.

In a message on Twitter Dr. Paul wrote:

“With no explanation other than “repeatedly going against our community standards,” @Facebook has blocked me from managing my page. Never have we received notice of violating community standards in the past and nowhere is the offending post identified.”

Dr. Paul joins another former high government official, Catherine Austin Fitts, in detailing a plan to use mandatory vaccinations as a gateway into peoples’ bodies for the purpose of connecting them to artificial intelligence control and surveillance platforms. Fitts was Assistant Secretary of Housing and Human Development under President George HW Bush. […]