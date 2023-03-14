Welsh Government Says Statues of “Old White Men” Should be Removed Because They May Cause “Offense” to Britain’s Diverse Population

Summit News | March 13, 2023

The Welsh government says that statues of “old white men” such as Admiral Nelson should be removed or even destroyed because they may be “offensive” to Britain’s increasingly multicultural population, with de facto shrines to diversity set to replace them.

The guidance, which is set to be finalized by the end of the month, argues that the memorials fuel the “perception that the achievements that society considers noteworthy are those of powerful, older, able-bodied white men.”

The government asserts that such statues “can be offensive to people today who see them in a different light,” including as “aggressors who conquered peoples to expand the British Empire.”

Any statue of any historical individual that far-left activists have accused of being embroiled in slavery or colonialism is now at risk of being toppled, including General Arthur Wellesley and admiral Horatio Nelson, who are both celebrated by most for their victories against Napoleon.

