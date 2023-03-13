(Paul Craig Roberts) The Replacement of White People Continues With Remake of Peter Pan

Paul Craig Roberts | Feb 27, 2023

And the Lost Boys now include girls.

https://americanliberty.news/media/disney-hired-cultural-consultants-to-diversify-beloved-childrens-book/phouck/2023/03/?utm_campaign=rr

The same disappearance of white people is happening in other movie and film remakes, in corporate ads, in the shelving or burning of classic works of literature. I read of plans to turn James Bond into a black woman.

White people are having their culture disappeared. I have reported the reinterpretation of the artistic accomplishments of white artists by museums as racist works. The history of Western civilization has been rewritten in the most blatantly false ways, such as the New York Times’ 1619 Project. The universities in the US and UK have become anti-white propaganda ministries. Statues and memorials are being removed, and the removals erase history. One of the Cambridge University colleges removed a memorial to the founder of statistics and one of its own leaders because he was interested in racial differences in intelligence, a legitimate study at the time but now suppressed as racist. Some American universities are removing donors names from buildings on the charge that the donor was a racist. As all white people are by definition racist, this policy should discourage future donations. We see the black demonstrators who looted and burned business districts not held accountable but given monetary payouts for being confronted by police, while white supporters of Trump are imprisoned on false charges of insurrection. And all the while we hear about “white privilege” while white people are forced by employers to take “sensitivity training” and accept that blacks and sexual perverts have preferential treatment in university admissions, employment, and promotion. Everyone who protests the exclusion of white people from the 14th Amendment and equal rights under the law is branded a white supremacist and a threat to democracy.

(***)