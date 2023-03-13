Kevin Hart’s Cairo Show Canceled After Claiming Egyptian Kings Were Black

Breitbart| Feb. 27, 2023

Actor-comedian Kevin Hart’s show in Cairo was canceled after he made a joke about ancient Egyptian kings being black.

“We must teach our children the true history of Black Africans when they were kings in Egypt and not just the era of slavery that is cemented by education in America. Do you remember the time when we were kings?” Hart reportedly said during his international “Reality Check” tour, which includes stops in the U.S., Saudi Arabia, Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom, according to his website.

According to Middle East Eye, the Egyptian management group R Productions then released a statement saying that “local logistical issues” force them to cancel Hart’s debut show in the country.

