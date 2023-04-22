BUD LIGHT’S MARKETING LEADERSHIP UNDERGOES SHAKEUP AFTER DYLAN MULVANEY CONTROVERSY

Ad Age | April 21, 2023

Anheuser-Busch InBev has changed marketing leadership for Bud Light in the wake of controversy over the brand sending a can to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney with her face on it.

Alissa Heinerscheid, marketing VP for the brand since June 2022, has taken a leave of absence, the brewer confirmed, and will be replaced by Todd Allen, who was most recently global marketing VP for Budweiser.

Heinerscheid did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

