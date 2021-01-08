Divide and Conquer DC “Capital Siege” Psyop a Fiat Accompli

It should be glaringly obvious that the DC Capital event aka “Capital Siege” was a set up to tarnish the populist movement. No special smoke and mirrors or black magick either – all it required was for a cadre of Trump supporters to be corralled into position, next insert posses of agent provocateurs into their ranks, and then drop all pretense of security and open up the Capital building to an easy break in and incursion.

Then the politico Cabal can play the Trumpians = terrorists/ sedition/ insurrectionist card. Will Trump supporters now be added to people who fail to submit to Covid-1984 vaccines, who need to be quarantined and denied freedom of expression and access to resources and travel.

I truly expect reeducation camps under soon to be Stasi President Harris (defacto or officially) as called for by her mentor the pant suited Joker Hillary in 2016.

We were told repeatedly that law enforcement was prepared for January 6- Capital police, DC Police and 300 National Guard. Yet here we see a token and rather amateur security line easily breached. Notice a few protesters and police in choreographed looking seven second waltzes. Should it really be this easy to seize the centers of power. This hints at something developing later to our eyes.

This video of the siege of the Capitol on TikTok is crazy and different than I had seen pic.twitter.com/JXwvKVLjxB — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 7, 2021

Here are US Capitol Police Officer removing barriers and waving protesters in.

Viral video appears to show a US Capitol Police Officer waving protesters past barricade at complex Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/Vo7K6g29AB — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 7, 2021

Although there were claims that several people died (?), from what we could see the whole event looked dicey. Here we see a door barricaded when suddenly and inexplicably a security agent fires a round and hits and kills a woman. This looks rather targeted, and is how you can be executed in such an environment (equivalent to roof top snipers). Per the script this is blamed on Trump for incitement.

Here is the video of the actual shooting which shows Capital Security forces using deadly force to stop the subject from entering the barricaded area. pic.twitter.com/u3MKdlo3I1 — Rob O’Donnell (@odonnell_r) January 7, 2021

The NY Post headline today: “Disturbing New Video Shows Shooting Of Air Force Vet on Capital Hill” Missing details much? — Lucas 🧡 ($42.27 Steam Wallet) (@LucasGold06) January 7, 2021

We had predicted problems on Dino Ryan’s Show, and warned people to stay clear, but it could have been much worse. There is only downside to being a Trump supporter. True resistance should be separated from this WWE actor.

This ranks quite tame so far in the history of “sieges” and insurrections”. Frankly tempers have to be short across the land. The Crime Syndicate (including Trump) locks you in your homes for almost a year, shuts down your businesses, orchestrated a giant financial market wealth transfer, and allowed lunatics to burn down your property without recourse. Now they want you to calm down. But the angst wasn’t exactly directed at innocents this time.

But no sooner than the event was ended the Lugenpresse called for even more suppression of speech and censorship.

Meanwhile more mass Big Tech censorship is swift.

CENSORSHIP: Facebook deletes 1.7 million member group ‘Joe Biden is not my President!’ with NO WARNING or explanationhttps://t.co/O5V8F4K4Je — Henry Makow (@HenryMakow) January 7, 2021

As member Lycurgus of the WW commentariat expressed it: “Up until the bitter end the MAGA crowd was expecting a deus ex machina.”

What now, open classified files?

Trump *talks* about doing many things like this. He *does* few of them. We’ll see over the next 2 weeks how much transparency and accountability he is willing to impose on the Big, Bad Deep State by issuing — rather than chatting about — pardons and declassification orders. https://t.co/VolWtsz2hl — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 5, 2021

A pedo/pederast dump as threatened by Lin Wood. To which I say-

As we have been stating for sometime, these Trump supporters are being used and decoyed. Since the media can now brand Trump supporters as right wingers, violent, white supremacist, and dangerous – now they can brand all ideas that Trump supporters and populists in general advocated for as dangerous ideologies that should be silenced.

When you combine partisan politics with a handled and controlled establishment figure or Trojan Horse organization such as Trump or Qanon, or on the Trojan Horse opposite spectrum Biden, BLM, and social justice warriors, you are already falling for the establishment’s oldest and trick- of division and oppression.