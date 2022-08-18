The Hidden World of Benjamin Disraeli, a Made Man and Opportunist

‘I feel a very unusual sensation — if it is not indigestion, I think it must be gratitude.’ — Benjamin Disraeli

Benjamin Disraeli (1804-1881) was a major Conservative Party Victorian-era political figure and operative who served as prime minister for most of 1868 and from 1874 to 1880. He was leader of the opposition from 1868 to 1874 and in 1881. His life and actions fit the very definition of crafty and “two-faced.” He was the classic turtle on the fence post.

Note: Crypto alert. Shades of Karl Marx [“Portrait of Evil: Karl Marx, a Disciple of Hell on Earth“] and other lifetime actors and made men. Disraeli’s father left Judaism after an “alleged dispute” at his synagogue. Young Benjamin became an Anglican at the age of 12. In 1823, Benjamin changed his surname from D’Israeli to Disraeli.

All of Disraeli’s grandparents and great-grandparents were Venetians with one ancestor, Benjamin, moving to England from Venice in 1748. Some, like Webster Tarpley, suggests this is part of a larger Venetian and Dutch banking takeover of the British deep state.

Cecil Roth wrote, “The trade of Venice was overwhelmingly concentrated in the hands of the Jews, the wealthiest of the mercantile class” (The History of the Jews in Venice, 1930).

Like made-man Karl Marx, the details of his early life are sketchy. But after schooling, he started as a barrister in a major law firm.

The story line then states that Benjamin had a “romantic” and literary side. He was about to publish a manuscript when, lo and behold, he turned to stock-market speculation. In 1825, at age 21 and with no money of his own, Disraeli borrowed funds to invest. He became involved with financier John Diston Powles, who was prominent among those encouraging the mining boom in Latin America.

Powles asked Disraeli to write three anonymous promotions of the companies they were slogging. John Murray, another heavy investor in the boom, then published them.

By June 1825, he and his business partners had lost £7,000, the equivalent of more than £615,000 in 2017. Disraeli could not pay off the last of his debts from this debacle until 1849. We can only guess to whom he owed the money, but this status set up a condition for Disraeli to be a perfect puppet to the usual suspects.

Next, like with Marx, we learn from Disraeli’s biographer Jonathan Parry that the financial failure and personal criticism Disraeli suffered in 1825 and 1826 were probably the trigger for a serious anxiety crisis affecting him over the next four years.

“He had always been moody, sensitive, and solitary by nature, but now became seriously depressed and lethargic,” reports claim.

Yet again, we really need to ask how a sullen and solitary crypto-Jew can suddenly catapult himself to the pinnacles of power. Another “lucky stars” made man, the German John Jacob Astor (1763-1848), suddenly exploded on the scene, speaking broken English and exhibiting an awful personality and zero charm. At least Jeffrey Epstein provided chicks.

Indeed, Disraeli himself provided the revelation of the method on how all this worked.

In his book “Coningsby,” he warns: “The world is governed by very different personages from what is imagined by those who are not behind the scenes.”

He goes on in the book to describe Rothshild’s profiteering. Lizard lip-licking, one might call it.

During the Peninsular War, a cadet of the younger Branch of this family made a large fortune by military contracts and supplying the commissariat of the DIFFERENT armies. He had established a brother or a near relative in most of the principal capitals. He was Lord and Master of the Money-Market of the world, and, of course, virtually Lord and Master of everything else. There was not an adventurer in Europe with whom he was not familiar. No Minister of State had such communication with secret agents and political spies as Sidonia. He held relations with all the clever outcasts of the world. The catalogue of his acquaintances … would throw a curious light on those subterranean agencies of which the world in general knows so little … The secret history of the world was his pastime. His great pleasure was to contrast the hidden motive with the public pretext of transactions.

Freemason Disraeli makes further claims in his book “Lord George Bentinck: A Political Biography” from 1882:

It was neither the 284 parliaments nor populations, nor the course of nature, nor the course of events, that overthrew the throne of Louis Philip … The throne was surprised by the secret societies, ever prepared to ravage Europe … The secret associations are always vigilant and always prepared.

Disraeli today would be put on a bad guy “conspiracy theorists” list by the ADL and then banned from YouTube.

Also, from Lord Bentinck:

At the head of all those secret societies, which form provisional governments, men of the Jewish race are to be found.

Later, Disraeli bragged and repeated the phrase from his early book: “Rothschild is the lord and master of the money markets of the world and virtually lord and master of everything else.”

Disraeli also revealed the secret societies method in a Parliamentary debate. He said:

lt is useless to deny … a great part of Europe, the whole of Italy and France, and a great portion of Germany, to say nothing of other countries, are covered with a network of these secret societies, just as the superficies of the earth is now being covered with railroads. And what are their objects? They do not attempt to conceal them. They do not want constitutional government. They do not want ameliorated institutions; they do not want provincial councils nor the recording of votes; they want … an end to ecclesiastical establishments …

Next, despite being broke and heavily in debt, somehow Disraeli goes on a grand tour of “Mediterranean regions” of Europe from 1830 to ’31. He became, in Parry’s words, “aware of values that seemed denied to his insular countrymen.” His journeys encouraged his “moral relativism” and his interest in “Eastern racial and religious attitudes.”

Yes, can you believe it. Future P.M. Benjamin Disraeli was transformed from an indebted crypto-Jew into an early proto-Zionist. This was just about the time Lord Palmerston was launching his subvert of the Ottoman Empire return-to-Israel project. At the time, this project was news to the Jews of Europe. [See “Race-Cult Zionism as a British Oligarchical Strategy” and “Lord Palmerston: Britain’s Black Operations Prime Minister”]

Disraeli wrote two novels in the aftermath of the tour. In one, “The Wondrous Tale of Alroy,” he goes head on into the future issues of dual nationalities by portraying the problems of a medieval Jew in deciding between a small, exclusively Jewish state and a large empire embracing all. Ultimately, the book was about a Jewish Prince of the Captivity, conquering the Muslims and establishing a Jewish Empire over them. Yes, Ben, nice touch. Tell us how you really feel.

Next, he enjoyed a stint as a propagandist and excelled in drama-queen, attention-seeking shit storms.

In 1837, he was elected to Parliament as a Tory. During the next decade, he was a protectionist and fought against the repeal of Corn Law, which promised relief with cheaper food stuffs during the Great Famine (1846-1848). He supported the Crimean War against Russia.

Disraeli, as a true British imperialist warmonger, supported a “reform” movement of Islam, known as the Salafi. This was controlled opposition to serve British and bankster interests, such as the Suez Canal.

When Lord Palmerston tried to do away with the dual control represented by the East India Company and the government and bring India under the crown, Disraeli opposed him. Soon after this, when his own party came into power, he himself proposed a bill to the effect that Queen Victoria should become Empress of India. This has since been described as “presenting the British Nation with India!” In this manner, he wormed his way into the good graces of Victoria and worked her like a charm.

Most of his career could be characterized as actively supporting British imperial and bankster interests. The rest of his politics was fairly standard opportunism, changing factions; although, using the Janus Principle, postured as lending a hand to working people.

1875 Suez Canal Purchase

According to Rothschild archives, (site now closed) in 1875, the London banking house of N.M. Rothschild & Sons advanced the prime minister, Benjamin Disraeli, acting for the British government, £4 million to purchase Suez Canal shares. Disraeli was a close personal friend of Lionel de Rothschild and, “according to legend,” this was transacted on a gentlemen’s agreement, with no documentation, and a technically unsecured loan for a sum of over £550 million in today’s currency.

The funds were repaid within five months; however, Disraeli was accused by William Gladstone of undermining Britain’s constitutional system, due to his lack of reference or consent from Parliament when purchasing the shares with funding from Rothschild.

Whether or not this was a sound geopolitical investment is open to debate. Financially, it probably was. But it also opened the way and set a precedent for extra-governmental, private, backdoor deals between international bankers and their allies in government. It also paved the way toward constant British intrigue and imperialism in the Muslim Middle East.

Always struggling with debt, and like Winston Churchill later, knowing which side would butter his toast, his friend and political ally Lionel de Rothschild proved to be a generous benefactor, giving him around £1 million. Corruption much? It’s not just about the Suez loan itself. Bankster houses know exactly how to parlay and front-run this inside information into derivative deals.

And we learn from the Jewish Historical Society [ Jewish Historical Studies, Vol. 29, page 236] that fellow tribesman Disraeli befriended the Rothschild clan right at the beginning of his political career in 1838. We suggest that the Rothschild’s Disraeli project was kick started before his 1830 Grand Tour.

Although hailed as a great statesman, Disraeli simply supercharged the tradition of politics ever since — of men utterly insincere in action, having no motives beyond personal advancement and serving as agents to their lord and masters lurking in the shadows.

A contemporary, T.P. O’Connor, in “The Life of Lord Beaconsfield,” said of Disraeli’s actions:

That whole character is complete in its selfishness, the whole career is uniform in its dishonesty. Throughout his whole life, I do not find even on a single occasion, a generous emotion, one self‑sacrificing act, a moment of sincere conviction except that of the almighty perfection of himself. I find him uniform in all his dealings with his fellow man, and behind every word he utters, I can only see the ever‑vigilant custodian of his own interest. There is, throughout the same selfishness, calm, patient, unhasting, unresting. Such a man the myriads of this mighty Empire accept as chief ruler; for such a man, millions of pure hearts beat with genuine emotion; to such a man is given to sway, by his single will, your fortunes and mine, and even those of countless generations to come. Which shall a near posterity most wonder at, the audacity of the impostor, or the blindness of the dupe? The immensity of the worship or the pettiness of the idol?