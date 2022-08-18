The Hidden World of Benjamin Disraeli, a Made Man and Opportunist

‘I feel a very unusual sensation — if it is not indigestion, I think it must be gratitude.’ — Benjamin Disraeli
Benjamin Disraeli (1804-1881) was a major Conservative Party Victorian-era political figure and operative who served as prime minister for most of 1868 and from 1874 to 1880. He was leader of the opposition from 1868 to 1874 and in 1881. His life and actions fit the very definition of crafty and “two-faced.” He was the classic turtle on the fence post.
Note: Crypto alert. Shades of Karl Marx [“Portrait of Evil: Karl Marx, a Disciple of Hell on Earth“] and other lifetime actors and made men. Disraeli’s father left Judaism after an “alleged dispute” at his synagogue. Young Benjamin became an Anglican at the age of 12. In 1823, Benjamin changed his surname from D’Israeli to Disraeli.
All of Disraeli’s grandparents and great-grandparents were Venetians with one ancestor, Benjamin, moving to England from Venice in 1748. Some, like Webster Tarpley, suggests this is part of a larger Venetian and Dutch banking takeover of the British deep state.
Cecil Roth wrote, “The trade of Venice was overwhelmingly concentrated in the hands of the Jews, the wealthiest of the mercantile class” (The History of the Jews in Venice, 1930).
Like made-man Karl Marx, the details of his early life are sketchy. But after schooling, he started as a barrister in a major law firm.
The story line then states that Benjamin had a “romantic” and literary side. He was about to publish a manuscript when, lo and behold, he turned to stock-market speculation. In 1825, at age 21 and with no money of his own, Disraeli borrowed funds to invest. He became involved with financier John Diston Powles, who was prominent among those encouraging the mining boom in Latin America.
Powles asked Disraeli to write three anonymous promotions of the companies they were slogging. John Murray, another heavy investor in the boom, then published them.
By June 1825, he and his business partners had lost £7,000, the equivalent of more than £615,000 in 2017. Disraeli could not pay off the last of his debts from this debacle until 1849. We can only guess to whom he owed the money, but this status set up a condition for Disraeli to be a perfect puppet to the usual suspects.
Next, like with Marx, we learn from Disraeli’s biographer Jonathan Parry that the financial failure and personal criticism Disraeli suffered in 1825 and 1826 were probably the trigger for a serious anxiety crisis affecting him over the next four years.
“He had always been moody, sensitive, and solitary by nature, but now became seriously depressed and lethargic,” reports claim.
Yet again, we really need to ask how a sullen and solitary crypto-Jew can suddenly catapult himself to the pinnacles of power. Another “lucky stars” made man, the German John Jacob Astor (1763-1848), suddenly exploded on the scene, speaking broken English and exhibiting an awful personality and zero charm. At least Jeffrey Epstein provided chicks.
Indeed, Disraeli himself provided the revelation of the method on how all this worked.
In his book “Coningsby,” he warns: “The world is governed by very different personages from what is imagined by those who are not behind the scenes.”
He goes on in the book to describe Rothshild’s profiteering. Lizard lip-licking, one might call it.
During the Peninsular War, a cadet of the younger Branch of this family made a large fortune by military contracts and supplying the commissariat of the DIFFERENT armies. He had established a brother or a near relative in most of the principal capitals. He was Lord and Master of the Money-Market of the world, and, of course, virtually Lord and Master of everything else. There was not an adventurer in Europe with whom he was not familiar. No Minister of State had such communication with secret agents and political spies as Sidonia. He held relations with all the clever outcasts of the world. The catalogue of his acquaintances … would throw a curious light on those subterranean agencies of which the world in general knows so little …
The secret history of the world was his pastime. His great pleasure was to contrast the hidden motive with the public pretext of transactions.
Freemason Disraeli makes further claims in his book “Lord George Bentinck: A Political Biography” from 1882:
It was neither the 284 parliaments nor populations, nor the course of nature, nor the course of events, that overthrew the throne of Louis Philip …
The throne was surprised by the secret societies, ever prepared to ravage Europe …
The secret associations are always vigilant and always prepared.
Disraeli today would be put on a bad guy “conspiracy theorists” list by the ADL and then banned from YouTube.
Also, from Lord Bentinck:
At the head of all those secret societies, which form provisional governments, men of the Jewish race are to be found.
Later, Disraeli bragged and repeated the phrase from his early book: “Rothschild is the lord and master of the money markets of the world and virtually lord and master of everything else.”
Disraeli also revealed the secret societies method in a Parliamentary debate. He said:
lt is useless to deny … a great part of Europe, the whole of Italy and France, and a great portion of Germany, to say nothing of other countries, are covered with a network of these secret societies, just as the superficies of the earth is now being covered with railroads.
And what are their objects? They do not attempt to conceal them.
They do not want constitutional government. They do not want ameliorated institutions; they do not want provincial councils nor the recording of votes; they want … an end to ecclesiastical establishments …
Next, despite being broke and heavily in debt, somehow Disraeli goes on a grand tour of “Mediterranean regions” of Europe from 1830 to ’31. He became, in Parry’s words, “aware of values that seemed denied to his insular countrymen.” His journeys encouraged his “moral relativism” and his interest in “Eastern racial and religious attitudes.”
Yes, can you believe it. Future P.M. Benjamin Disraeli was transformed from an indebted crypto-Jew into an early proto-Zionist. This was just about the time Lord Palmerston was launching his subvert of the Ottoman Empire return-to-Israel project. At the time, this project was news to the Jews of Europe. [See “Race-Cult Zionism as a British Oligarchical Strategy” and “Lord Palmerston: Britain’s Black Operations Prime Minister”]
Disraeli wrote two novels in the aftermath of the tour. In one, “The Wondrous Tale of Alroy,” he goes head on into the future issues of dual nationalities by portraying the problems of a medieval Jew in deciding between a small, exclusively Jewish state and a large empire embracing all. Ultimately, the book was about a Jewish Prince of the Captivity, conquering the Muslims and establishing a Jewish Empire over them. Yes, Ben, nice touch. Tell us how you really feel.
Next, he enjoyed a stint as a propagandist and excelled in drama-queen, attention-seeking shit storms.
In 1837, he was elected to Parliament as a Tory. During the next decade, he was a protectionist and fought against the repeal of Corn Law, which promised relief with cheaper food stuffs during the Great Famine (1846-1848). He supported the Crimean War against Russia.
Disraeli, as a true British imperialist warmonger, supported a “reform” movement of Islam, known as the Salafi. This was controlled opposition to serve British and bankster interests, such as the Suez Canal.
When Lord Palmerston tried to do away with the dual control represented by the East India Company and the government and bring India under the crown, Disraeli opposed him. Soon after this, when his own party came into power, he himself proposed a bill to the effect that Queen Victoria should become Empress of India. This has since been described as “presenting the British Nation with India!” In this manner, he wormed his way into the good graces of Victoria and worked her like a charm.
Most of his career could be characterized as actively supporting British imperial and bankster interests. The rest of his politics was fairly standard opportunism, changing factions; although, using the Janus Principle, postured as lending a hand to working people.
1875 Suez Canal Purchase
According to Rothschild archives, (site now closed) in 1875, the London banking house of N.M. Rothschild & Sons advanced the prime minister, Benjamin Disraeli, acting for the British government, £4 million to purchase Suez Canal shares. Disraeli was a close personal friend of Lionel de Rothschild and, “according to legend,” this was transacted on a gentlemen’s agreement, with no documentation, and a technically unsecured loan for a sum of over £550 million in today’s currency.
The funds were repaid within five months; however, Disraeli was accused by William Gladstone of undermining Britain’s constitutional system, due to his lack of reference or consent from Parliament when purchasing the shares with funding from Rothschild.
Whether or not this was a sound geopolitical investment is open to debate. Financially, it probably was. But it also opened the way and set a precedent for extra-governmental, private, backdoor deals between international bankers and their allies in government. It also paved the way toward constant British intrigue and imperialism in the Muslim Middle East.
Always struggling with debt, and like Winston Churchill later, knowing which side would butter his toast, his friend and political ally Lionel de Rothschild proved to be a generous benefactor, giving him around £1 million. Corruption much? It’s not just about the Suez loan itself. Bankster houses know exactly how to parlay and front-run this inside information into derivative deals.
And we learn from the Jewish Historical Society [Jewish Historical Studies, Vol. 29, page 236] that fellow tribesman Disraeli befriended the Rothschild clan right at the beginning of his political career in 1838. We suggest that the Rothschild’s Disraeli project was kick started before his 1830 Grand Tour.
Although hailed as a great statesman, Disraeli simply supercharged the tradition of politics ever since — of men utterly insincere in action, having no motives beyond personal advancement and serving as agents to their lord and masters lurking in the shadows.
A contemporary, T.P. O’Connor, in “The Life of Lord Beaconsfield,” said of Disraeli’s actions:
That whole character is complete in its selfishness, the whole career is uniform in its dishonesty. Throughout his whole life, I do not find even on a single occasion, a generous emotion, one self‑sacrificing act, a moment of sincere conviction except that of the almighty perfection of himself.
I find him uniform in all his dealings with his fellow man, and behind every word he utters, I can only see the ever‑vigilant custodian of his own interest. There is, throughout the same selfishness, calm, patient, unhasting, unresting.
Such a man the myriads of this mighty Empire accept as chief ruler; for such a man, millions of pure hearts beat with genuine emotion; to such a man is given to sway, by his single will, your fortunes and mine, and even those of countless generations to come.
Which shall a near posterity most wonder at, the audacity of the impostor, or the blindness of the dupe? The immensity of the worship or the pettiness of the idol?
Busted Disraeli !
Interesting to note that the Crimean war was a bunch of Christian countries (owned by Jews) impeding Russia’s efforts to get Constantinople back under Christian rule. (The real game was not letting anyone succeed who didn’t have a bunch of court Jews giving them directions) SO of course, all anyone can remember, is politics of misdirection which is absolutely necessary for Jews to succeed. And of course, Hitler’s short success must be the most demonized of all, then the evil czars who dared impose goyim rule for goyim ppls on the Jews
“That whole character is complete in its selfishness, the whole career is uniform in its dishonesty. Throughout his whole life I do not find even on a single occasion, a generous emotion, one self‑sacrificing act, a moment of sincere conviction except that of the almighty perfection of himself. I find him uniform in all his dealings with his fellow man, and behind every word he utters I can only see the ever‑vigilant custodian of his own interest. There is, throughout the same selfishness, calm, patient, unhasting, unresting. Such a man the myriads of this mighty Empire accept as chief ruler; for such a man, millions of pure hearts beat with genuine emotion; to such a man is given to sway, by his single will, your fortunes and mine, and even those of countless generations to come. Which shall a near posterity most wonder at, the audacity of the impostor, or the blindness of the dupe? The immensity of the worship or the pettiness of the idol?”
Sounds like every politician I have ever had the displeasure of being exposed to.
Back in the spring I was on a tare(sic) reading a stream of Disraeli works. While he does reveal the “plan” as we understand it, I have to confess that I enjoyed him as a writer. The stories were engaging and educational and one suspects he slipped in a fair amount of intel. I highly recommend them, you won’t be disappointed. The Alroy one was particularly enlightening about Jewish/Muslim relations.
They’re easy to find on Kindle.
Grudging admiration for his singleness of purpose and candidness in his novels and writings. Carol Quigley must have taken a leaf out of his book. Nothing but disdain though for his cold, callous pragmatism in pursuing the goals of his backers. Not so much a “made” man as a “bought-out” man.
Can never go wrong singing the praises of the rich and powerful. The Forbes clan is a prime example. Donald Trump’s remarkable rise from never held any elected office to POTUS, is unique in USA political history…..The big winner? If only DJT could make Israel the 51st state.
Well done for exposing the Crypto Disraeli. He was the one who forced VAT (Value Added Tax) on Britain as a “temporary tax” on “luxury goods for the wealthy”, which was of course never rescinded, raised to 20% and expanded to include every possible thing you could think of in ordinary life, fleecing the common man. Why should people have to pay the government every time they buy ordinary essential things or food? It is a Jewish outrage that should have been abolished decades ago, along with “death tax” & countless other ridiculous “taxes”.
The fact that all our governments have so many billions in taxpayers’ money to waste on the Third World, “White Elephant” projects, and Mafia Gangs like the United Nations and the EU, clearly shows that they are overtaxing everyone.
They don’t waste your money on the third world. That’s the cover story. In actuality most of the money ends up directly in their pockets.
Good point! Hadn’t thought of that…
THE JESUITS & CONINGSBY
(excerpt of Disraeli’s novel published in London, 1844)
In his novel Coningsby (London, 1844) Disraeli draws a picture from life of the Jews ruling the world from behind thrones as graphic as anything in the protocols of Nilus.
The passage in which Rothschild (Sidonia) describes this runs as follows:
“If I followed my own impulse, I would remain here”, said Sidonia.
“Can anything be more absurd than that a nation should apply to an individual to maintain its credit, its existence as an empire and its comfort as a people; and that individual one to whom its laws deny the proudest rights of citizenship, the privilege of sitting in its senate and of holding land; for though I have been rash enough to buy several estates, my own opinion is that by the existing law of England, an Englishman of Hebrew faith cannot posses the soil.”
“But surely it would be easy to repeal a law so illiberal.”
“Oh! as for illiberality, I have no objection to it if it be an element of power.
Eschew political sentimentality. What I contend is that if you permit men to accumulate property, and they use that permission to a great extent, power is inseparable from that property, and it is in the last degree impolite to make it in the interest of any powerful class to oppose the institutions under which they live.
The Jews, for example, independent of the capital qualities for citizenship which they possess in their industry, temperance, and energy and vivacity of mind, are a race essentially monarchical, deeply religious, and shrinking themselves from converts as from a calamity, are ever anxious to see the religious systems of the countries in which the live, flourish.
Yet since your society has become agitated in England and powerful combinations menace your institutions, you find the once loyal Hebrew is variably arrayed in the same ranks as the leveller and the latitudinarian, and prepared to support rather than tamely continue under a system which seeks to degrade him.
The Tories lose an important election at a critical moment; ’tis the Jews come forward to vote against them.
The Church is alarmed at the scheme of a latitudinarian university, and learns with relief that funds are not forthcoming for its establishment; a Jew immediately advances and endows it.
Yet the Jews, Coningsby, are essentially Tories. Toryism indeed is but copied from the mighty prototype which has fashioned Europe. And every generation they must become more powerful and more dangerous to the society which is hostile to them.
Do you think that the quiet humdrum persecution of a decorous representative of an English university can crush those who have successfully baffled the Pharaons, Nebuchadnezzar, Rome, and the feudal ages?
The fact is you cannot destroy a pure race of the Caucasian organization. It is a physiological fact; a simple law of nature, which has baffled Egyptian and Assyrian kings, Roman emperors, and Christian inquisitors.
No penal laws, no physical tortures, can effect that a superior race should be absorbed in an inferior, or be destroyed by it.
The mixed persecuting races disappear, the pure persecuted race remains.
And at the moment, in spite of centuries, or tens of centuries, of degradation, the Jewish mind exercises a vast influence on the affairs of Europe. I speak not of their laws, which you still obey; of their literature, with which your minds are saturated, but of the living Hebrew intellect.
You never observe a great intellectual movement in Europe in which the Jews do not greatly participate.
The first Jesuits were Jews: that mysterious Russian diplomacy which so alarms Western Europe is organized and principally carried on by the Jews; that mighty revolution (of 1848) which will be in fact a second and greater Reformation, and of which so little is as yet known in England, is entirely developing under the auspices of Jews, who almost monopolize the professorial chairs of Germany.
NEANDAR, Founder of spiritual Christianity and who is Regius Professor of Divinity in the University of Berlin is a Jew.
Benary, equally famous, and in the same university is a Jew.
Wehl, the Arabic Professor of Heidelberg, is a Jew.
Years ago, when I was in Palestine I met a German student who was accumulating materials for the history of Christianity and studying the genius of the place; a modest and learned man. It was Wehl; then unknown, since become the first Arabic scholar of the day, and the author of the life of Mahomet. But for the German professors of this race, their name is legion. I think there are more than ten at Berlin alone.
I told you just now that I was going up to town to-morrow, because I always made it a rule to interpose when affairs of state were on the carpet. Otherwise, I never interfere. I hear of peace and war in newspapers, but I am never alarmed, except when I am informed that the sovereigns want treasure; then I know that monarchs are serious.
A few years back we were applied to by Russia. Now there has been no friendship between the Court of St. Petersburg and my family. It has Dutch connections which have generally supplied it; and our representations in favour of the Polish Hebrews, a numerous race, but the most suffering and degraded of all the tribes, has not been very agreeable to the Czar.
However circumstances drew to an approximation between the Romanoffs and the Sidonias (Rothschilds). I resolved to go myself to St. Petersburg. I had on my arrival an interview with the Russian Minister of Finance, Count Cancrin; I beheld the son of a Lithuanian Jew.
The loan was connected with the affairs of Spain. I resolved on repairing to Spain from Russia. I travelled without intermission. I had an audience immediately on my arrival with the Spanish minister, Senor Mendizabel; I beheld one like myself, the son of a Neuvo Christiano, a Jew of Aragon.
In consequence of what transpired at Madrid, I went straight to Paris to consult the President of the French Council.; I beheld the son of a French Jew, a hero, an imperial marshal, and very properly so, for who should be military heroes if not those who worship the Lord of Hosts?”
“And is Soult a Hebrew?”
“Yes, and others of the French marshals, and the most famous, Massena, for example; his real name was Mannaseh: but to my anecdote:
The consequence of our consultations was that some northern power should be applied to in a friendly and medative capacity.
We fixed on Prussia, and the President of the Council made an application to the Prussian minister, who attended a few days after our conference. Count Arnim entered the cabinet, and I beheld a Prussian Jew.
So you see, my dear Coningsby, that the world is governed by very different personages from what is imagined by those who are not behind the scenes.”(pp. 294-252)
