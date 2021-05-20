World Economic Forum Urges Companies to Fire Unvaccinated Employees as Part of ‘Jobs Reset,’ Deletes Tweet after Backlash

‘Get your COVID-19 jab — or you could face consequences from your employer #COVID19 #JobsReset21’

By Gabriel Kean | 18 May 2021

NATIONAL FILE — The World Economic Forum indicated Monday that it supports employees being forced to choose between taking one of the four controversial Covid vaccines, or unemployment if they choose to not take the vaccine. After intense backlash, they deleted the initial the tweet and uploaded another post with the same graphic and a tweaked caption.

“Get your COVID-19 jab – or you could face consequences from your employer #COVID19 #JobsReset21,” the original tweet posted on Monday read. The tweet was accompanied by a colorful graphic showcasing the purported poll numbers of companies that would fire employees for not taking the vaccine.

An article on the WEF website that was linked in the posts made various claims based on polling data such as, “Forty percent of companies surveyed in a new report require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” “Employees will be encouraged but not required to get a jab by 32% of companies,” and, “Mental health concerns and burn-out have risen up the agenda since the onset of the pandemic.” […]