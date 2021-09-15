News Ticker

The Masking of the Servant Class: Ugly COVID Images From the Met Gala Are Now Commonplace

September 15, 2021 Winter Watch Around the Web, Culture, Politics, US News 1

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in her 'Tax the Rich' dress at the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion. PHOTO: America Magazine/ NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx

While AOC’s revolutionary and subversive socialist gown generated buzz, the normalization of maskless elites attended to by faceless servants is grotesque.

By Glenn Greenwald | 14 September 2021

SUBSTACK — From the start of the pandemic, political elites have been repeatedly caught exempting themselves from the restrictive rules they impose on the lives of those over whom they rule. Governorsmayorsministers and Speakers of the House have been filmed violating their own COVID protocols in order to dine with their closest lobbyist-friends, enjoy a coddled hair styling in chic salons, or unwind after signing new lockdown and quarantine orders by sneaking away for a weekend getaway with the family. The trend became so widespread that ABC News gathered all the examples under the headline “Elected officials slammed for hypocrisy for not following own COVID-19 advice,” while Business Insider in May updated the reporting with this: “14 prominent Democrats stand accused of hypocrisy for ignoring COVID-19 restrictions they’re urging their constituents to obey.”

Most of those transgressions were too flagrant to ignore and thus produced some degree of scandal and resentment for the political officials granting themselves such license. Dominant liberal culture is, if nothing else, fiercely rule-abiding: they get very upset when they see anyone defying decrees from authorities, even if the rule-breaker is the official who promulgated the directives for everyone else. Photos released last November of California Governor Gavin Newsom giggling maskless as he sat with other maskless state health officials celebrating the birthday of a powerful lobbyist — just one month after he told the public to “to keep your mask on in between bites” and while severe state-imposed restrictions were in place regarding leaving one’s home — caused a drop in popularity and helped fueled a recall initiative against him. Newsom and these other officials broke their own rules, and even among liberals who venerate their leaders as celebrities, rule-breaking is frowned upon.

But as is so often the case, the most disturbing aspects of elite behavior are found not in what they have prohibited but rather in what they have decided is permissible. When it comes to mask mandates, it is now commonplace to see two distinct classes of people: those who remain maskless as they are served, and those they employ as their servants who must have their faces covered at all times. Prior to the COVID pandemic, it was difficult to imagine how the enormous chasm between the lives of cultural and political elites and everyone else could be made any larger, yet the pandemic generated a new form of crude cultural segregation: a series of protocols which ensure that maskless elites need not ever cast eyes upon the faces of their servant class[…]

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Related Articles

1 Comment on The Masking of the Servant Class: Ugly COVID Images From the Met Gala Are Now Commonplace

  1. It is disgusting I notice it on tv shows, the main cast maskless while anyone they come in contact with or that works for them masked. My friends who work for hotels in Florida tell me how “guests” will require all waiting on them to be masked while they are not. Your misguided fear is your problem, these are despicable sub humans and are too dumb to know they are feeding this beast system.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Copyright © 2021 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes

Winter Watch
%d bloggers like this: