Biden’s latest JFK document dump is a JOKE

Off G | Dec. 17, 2022

Waiting for a government – any government – to release their “secret” files is a waste of your time, and reading anything they eventually publish is doubly so.

If you didn’t learn that from the nothing-burger that was the 28 pages on 9/11, or the pathetic exercise in revisionism that made up the Afghanistan Papers…you should definitely have learned it today.

Yes, Joe Biden’s administration has just released their promised “secret” JFK papers.

Turns out that Oswald acted alone.

I know, I was shocked too.

