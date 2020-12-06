COVID-19: Americans are in ‘delusional psychosis’ and policing each other, psychiatrist warns

‘We don’t need a police force. We don’t need a secret Stasi to go after the neighbor that isn’t wearing his mask on a park bench. We have families who are willing to do that.’

By Lianne Laurence | 28 November 2020

LIFE SITE NEWS — America is on the verge of being “lost” because many of its citizens are suffering from a “delusional psychosis” and so fearful that they are turning on each other to enforce “nonsensical” coronavirus restrictions, a California psychiatrist has warned.

“We don’t need a police force. We don’t need a secret Stasi to go after the neighbor that isn’t wearing his mask on a park bench. We have families who are willing to do that,” Dr. Mark McDonald said last month during a summit on the virus.

“We have office workers [who] will come by and mace you if you are not wearing a mask, and no one will come to your rescue. In fact, they’ll probably applaud it.”

A child and adolescent psychiatrist in private practice in West Los Angeles, Dr. Mark McDonald made his remarks during the virtual Truth Over Fear Summit organized by Catholic broadcaster Patrick Coffin. […]