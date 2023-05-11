Admiral Chester Ward and Other Insiders Dire Warnings About What’s Transpiring Today

“The main purpose of the Council on Foreign Relations is promoting the disarmament of U.S. sovereignty and national independence and submergence into an all-powerful, one-world government.” –– Judge Advocate General of the U.S. Navy Admiral Chester Ward

“The world is governed by very different personages from what is imagined by those who are not behind the scenes.” — British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli

“There is no proletarian, not even a Communist movement, that has not operated in the interests of money, in the direction indicated by money, and for the time being permitted by money — and that without the idealists among its leaders having the slightest suspicion of the fact.” — Oswald Spengler, Author of “Decline of the West”

Rear Admiral Chester Ward, a former Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) member of 16 years and Judge Advocate General of the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 60, issued a dire warning to the American people as to CFR’s intentions. For information purposes, I shall cite an excerpt of his warning:

“The most powerful clique in these elitist groups have one objective in common–they want to bring about the surrender of the sovereignty and the national independence of the United States.

A second clique of international members in the CFR … comprises the Wall Street international bankers and their key agents.

Primarily, they want the world banking monopoly from whatever power ends up in the control of global government.”

Dan Smoot, a former supervising member of the FBI headquarters staff in the Washington Office, and one of the first and primary researchers into the CFR, summarized the organization’s purpose as follows:

“The ultimate aim of the Council on Foreign Relations … is … to create a one world socialist system and make the United States an official part of it.”

This of course would all be done in the name of democracy.

Congressman John R. Rarick, deeply concerned over the growing influence of the CFR, was one of the members in Congress making a concerted effort to expose the organization. Rarick warned:

“The Council on Foreign Relations –dedicated to one world government, financed by a number of the largest tax-exempt foundations, and wielding such power and influence over our lives in the areas of finance, business, labor, military, education, and mass communication media-should be familiar to every American concerned with good government and with preserving and defending the U.S. constitution and our free-enterprise system.

“Yet the Nation’s “right -to-know-machinery ” –the news media–usually so aggressive in exposures to inform our people, remain conspicuously silent when it comes to the CFR, its members, and their activities. And I find that few university students and graduates have even heard of the Council of Foreign Relations.

“The CFR is “THE ESTABLISHMENT! Not only does it have the influence and power in key decision making positions at the highest levels of. government to apply pressure from above but it also finances and uses individuals and groups to bring pressure from below, to justify the high level decisions for converting the United States from a sovereign Constitutional Republic into a servile member state of a one world dictatorship.”

In the event that I had any doubts remaining over the real intent of the CFR they were removed after becoming aware of the statements made over the years by the CFR itself, advocating world government. For example, on 17 February, 1950, CFR member James Warburg, testifying before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, stated,

“We shall have world government whether or not you like it–by conquest or consent.”

From Henry Makow on the CFR while examining the document “The Occult Technology of Power” (1974)

The Illuminati bankers use thousands of seemingly innocuous associations to subvert and direct society. This is a way of recruiting accomplices by subtly signaling to opportunists which policies are blessed by the money power.

Read: Zeroing in on Illuminist Secret Societies

Occult Technology says the “hierarchy of prestigious associations is capped by a single prestige society: The Council of World Affairs…. The Council is at the heart of what is called the Establishment and we are at the heart of the Council.”

Founded in 1949, this organization claims to be a “private, nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to creating an informed citizenry on matters of national and international significance.”

Since we hear so little of it, I believe everything he says applies doubly to the Council on Foreign Relations. Here are his main points:

This organization is “a front for a secret society.” This means that the rank-and-file are not told the real objectives of the organization, i.e. a veiled world banker tyranny dedicated to satanism. (If their goals were wholesome, they wouldn’t need to use deception.)

“All other agents are misled as to the bulk of our objectives and motives. Their knowledge is restricted to the details required by their assignments.”

The Council is “invaluable for propagating our policy decisions to our entourage without revealing our motives and strategy. In many instances, policy can be successfully sold to our entourage and thus transmitted to the multitudes by merely airing it along with appropriate rationalizations in a single awe-inspiring session of the Council.”

“Membership is no longer a reward for success as much as it is a prerequisite for major success. Without Council membership only the most outstanding can achieve national prominence. With membership, glaring mediocrities, with the “right” attitudes, achieve prominence.

Addressing kakistocracy and negative selection: “In fact, mediocrities are much more adapted to propagating our policy rationalizations and less likely to detect and oppose our ulterior motives.

“A power lusting mediocrity is not likely to judge his benefactors too harshly or inquire diligently into the nature of the power structure that brought him what he fears was undeserved success. The vanity of even idealistic, committed humanitarians militates against such a course.

“The Council is now a giant employment agency of loyalists ready to parrot our public line from the commanding posts of government, foundations, broadcasting, industry, banking, and publishing.

“Although Council members are encouraged to take sides and bicker over the diversionary issues we create to entertain and enfeeble the populace, their solidarity in defending our power structure, root and branch, when pressed is a sight to behold!

“And to think that most see themselves as righteous defenders of the public good while they dismiss whispered rumors of our power structure as “kooky paranoia.”

“Classical secret societies with elaborate circles within circles no longer play a major role in finance capitalist power structures. Most wide membership secret societies have degenerated into middle class excuses for escaping the wife and kids once a month for the company of men.

“But secret societies were a major weapon of our bourgeoisie forebearers in their struggle with the old feudal order of kings and princes. Under authoritarian despotism of the old style, the secret society was the only place a free-thinking man could express himself.

“Through threats of exposure, loyalty oaths, patronage, deception, and rewards we bound such malcontents into a fierce force for our [satanic] revolution.

“The multitude of degrees, occult mumbo-jumbo, and vague Humanitarianism concealed the real goals of our secret societies from the bulk of the membership. The roles of the “Illuminated” Masonic Lodges in European revolutions were decisive in our final victory over the old order.”

Read the works of Nesta Webster