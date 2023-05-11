Admiral Chester Ward and Other Insiders Dire Warnings About What’s Transpiring Today

“The main purpose of the Council on Foreign Relations is promoting the disarmament of U.S. sovereignty and national independence and submergence into an all-powerful, one-world government.” –– Judge Advocate General of the U.S. Navy Admiral Chester Ward
“The world is governed by very different personages from what is imagined by those who are not behind the scenes.” — British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli
“There is no proletarian, not even a Communist movement, that has not operated in the interests of money, in the direction indicated by money, and for the time being permitted by money — and that without the idealists among its leaders having the slightest suspicion of the fact.” — Oswald Spengler, Author of “Decline of the West”
Rear Admiral Chester Ward, a former Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) member of 16 years and Judge Advocate General of the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 60, issued a dire warning to the American people as to CFR’s intentions. For information purposes, I shall cite an excerpt of his warning:
“The most powerful clique in these elitist groups have one objective in common–they want to bring about the surrender of the sovereignty and the national independence of the United States.
A second clique of international members in the CFR … comprises the Wall Street international bankers and their key agents.
Primarily, they want the world banking monopoly from whatever power ends up in the control of global government.”
Dan Smoot, a former supervising member of the FBI headquarters staff in the Washington Office, and one of the first and primary researchers into the CFR, summarized the organization’s purpose as follows:
“The ultimate aim of the Council on Foreign Relations … is … to create a one world socialist system and make the United States an official part of it.”
This of course would all be done in the name of democracy.
Congressman John R. Rarick, deeply concerned over the growing influence of the CFR, was one of the members in Congress making a concerted effort to expose the organization. Rarick warned:
“The Council on Foreign Relations –dedicated to one world government, financed by a number of the largest tax-exempt foundations, and wielding such power and influence over our lives in the areas of finance, business, labor, military, education, and mass communication media-should be familiar to every American concerned with good government and with preserving and defending the U.S. constitution and our free-enterprise system.
“Yet the Nation’s “right -to-know-machinery ” –the news media–usually so aggressive in exposures to inform our people, remain conspicuously silent when it comes to the CFR, its members, and their activities. And I find that few university students and graduates have even heard of the Council of Foreign Relations.
“The CFR is “THE ESTABLISHMENT! Not only does it have the influence and power in key decision making positions at the highest levels of. government to apply pressure from above but it also finances and uses individuals and groups to bring pressure from below, to justify the high level decisions for converting the United States from a sovereign Constitutional Republic into a servile member state of a one world dictatorship.”
In the event that I had any doubts remaining over the real intent of the CFR they were removed after becoming aware of the statements made over the years by the CFR itself, advocating world government. For example, on 17 February, 1950, CFR member James Warburg, testifying before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, stated,
“We shall have world government whether or not you like it–by conquest or consent.”
From Henry Makow on the CFR while examining the document “The Occult Technology of Power” (1974)
The Illuminati bankers use thousands of seemingly innocuous associations to subvert and direct society. This is a way of recruiting accomplices by subtly signaling to opportunists which policies are blessed by the money power.
Occult Technology says the “hierarchy of prestigious associations is capped by a single prestige society: The Council of World Affairs…. The Council is at the heart of what is called the Establishment and we are at the heart of the Council.”
Founded in 1949, this organization claims to be a “private, nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to creating an informed citizenry on matters of national and international significance.”
Since we hear so little of it, I believe everything he says applies doubly to the Council on Foreign Relations. Here are his main points:
This organization is “a front for a secret society.” This means that the rank-and-file are not told the real objectives of the organization, i.e. a veiled world banker tyranny dedicated to satanism. (If their goals were wholesome, they wouldn’t need to use deception.)
“All other agents are misled as to the bulk of our objectives and motives. Their knowledge is restricted to the details required by their assignments.”
The Council is “invaluable for propagating our policy decisions to our entourage without revealing our motives and strategy. In many instances, policy can be successfully sold to our entourage and thus transmitted to the multitudes by merely airing it along with appropriate rationalizations in a single awe-inspiring session of the Council.”
“Membership is no longer a reward for success as much as it is a prerequisite for major success. Without Council membership only the most outstanding can achieve national prominence. With membership, glaring mediocrities, with the “right” attitudes, achieve prominence.
Addressing kakistocracy and negative selection: “In fact, mediocrities are much more adapted to propagating our policy rationalizations and less likely to detect and oppose our ulterior motives.
“A power lusting mediocrity is not likely to judge his benefactors too harshly or inquire diligently into the nature of the power structure that brought him what he fears was undeserved success. The vanity of even idealistic, committed humanitarians militates against such a course.
“The Council is now a giant employment agency of loyalists ready to parrot our public line from the commanding posts of government, foundations, broadcasting, industry, banking, and publishing.
“Although Council members are encouraged to take sides and bicker over the diversionary issues we create to entertain and enfeeble the populace, their solidarity in defending our power structure, root and branch, when pressed is a sight to behold!
“And to think that most see themselves as righteous defenders of the public good while they dismiss whispered rumors of our power structure as “kooky paranoia.”
“Classical secret societies with elaborate circles within circles no longer play a major role in finance capitalist power structures. Most wide membership secret societies have degenerated into middle class excuses for escaping the wife and kids once a month for the company of men.
“But secret societies were a major weapon of our bourgeoisie forebearers in their struggle with the old feudal order of kings and princes. Under authoritarian despotism of the old style, the secret society was the only place a free-thinking man could express himself.
“Through threats of exposure, loyalty oaths, patronage, deception, and rewards we bound such malcontents into a fierce force for our [satanic] revolution.
“The multitude of degrees, occult mumbo-jumbo, and vague Humanitarianism concealed the real goals of our secret societies from the bulk of the membership. The roles of the “Illuminated” Masonic Lodges in European revolutions were decisive in our final victory over the old order.”
Well what can I say? This thread is quite accurate and right based on anyone that I have ever encountered from the CFR. The only thing I would add is as follows:
They are told that membership makes them “special” so they tend to act accordingly in a room, which can mean that anything they say has immense significance, while anything you say is either ignored or viewed as the voice of a “small mind”.
They begin picking up potential members from colleges and universities, offering “a select few” internships. They do spend some money on the “grooming process” and invest in showing the young mind the value of their network. Often there is reciprocity between collegiate clubs (e.g. the Harvard Club, The Yale Club and The UPenn Club comes to mind), other think tanks and associated organizations.
Ironically, although the CFR is an American organization (with a global perspective), they seem to have a deep admiration for Great Britain, the Anglo-American Empire (reference to Mr. Webster Tarpley’s works), (some quasi-envy for) Chatham House and a love of “The City” (not London, but The City) with its historic system of guilds; oh yeah, and some of them will actually tell you that they have an account with Coutts & Co. or in Jersey or one of the other Channel Islands. Why they will tell you this? Don’t know. Yet, my guess would be sort of like the fool who wishes to show everyone his Black Amex card, or some such nonsense (does Amex still even have a Black Card?)
and
They believe that the U.N, the WHO, the BIS, the World Bank, the IMF, the Trilateral Commission, ASEAN, the E.U., the (failed, but still in the works) African Union, the Hague and any other globalist organization is of paramount importance. Only the smallest minds (namely other Americans) would ever believe that “all politics is local”. That is such a quaint idea from the hearts and minds of “simpletons”.
So yeah, this thread sticks is quite accurate from what I have come across.
Hi SC – was going to post this separately but I will segue onto your comment by way of greetings …
“The Council on Foreign Relations and the Royal Institute of Foreign Affairs can trace their roots back to a secret organisation founded and funded by the British mining magnate, Cecil Rhodes.
On his death, he left his fortune to maintain his dream of a “one world government” after he became fabulously wealthy working for the Rothschilds exploiting the people of South Africa.“
“As better than a third of the world has fallen to the Communists, and our sons have died by the scores of thousands to fight no-win wars from Korea to Vietnam, Americans have puzzled over why taxi drivers can understand the threat of the International Communist Conspiracy while the “experts” of the State Department cannot.”
Julius, great to see you here and read this post. Par excellence as usual.
The Gary Allen reference “rings a bell”, but I will definitely need to play catch-up on the Dennis Wise work.
Although I have read many accounts of the life of Cecil Rhodes (some in texts, others in journals or articles), the most recent (when I say recent, I mean maybe two years) one I read was in this book:
Mr. Browne did a pretty good, although not too in-depth, job of covering Mr. Rhodes life. Although I am not exactly sure that I could recommend it for you simply because you are already far more knowledgeable about this topic than any information the text could provide you with. What I can recommend is that if you know someone or are on another forum with folks who may not be as knowledgeable on the topic of this man, then Mr. Browne’s work would form a very good primer.
By the way, that last quotation is excellent and works very well on this thread.
Lastly, I saw just a little bit of Mr. Novak Djokovic melt down at those games (I am actively boycotting them and will not even call them by name), in doing so , I did think of you and that excellent clip of two great tennis legends hitting the ball back and forth in (I believe) 1980.
Hope all is well with you and where you are. Lock downs and suppression would seem to be on the menu where I believe you to be (not calling it out here out of respect to you, but I do believe you mentioned it once in a discussion); in either case, I hope no such issues are (personally) affecting you.
Just for fun, let’s build the perfect candidate (ideal candidate) for membership in the CFR:
(Please note: Now you might notice that many of the most well known members do not have these credentials, but it is the candidates who are not in the spotlight and do not want the spotlight that have the background more closely associated to what I am about to write.)
Let’s start with preschool:
If mom and / or dad are a true power couple, from a well established family, then you will more than likely be in NYC or DC or even overseas at the time of your birth. Hence, you are more than likely going to be in:
Horace Mann (NYC)
NCS (DC)
St. Columbus (DC)
St. Albans (DC)
Sidwell Friends (DC)
The Washington Market School (NYC)
Rodeph Sholom (NYC)
Or any “American School” (literally called this name) somewhere overseas
I am sure I am missing quite a few, because this is simply a list of examples and not a comprehensive guide in any shape or form.
Then you move on up to either a special kindergarten or transition to a lower grammar school within the same institution (as would be the case with Sidwell, St. Alban’s and NCS).
Now if you are Jewish or lean toward an deep association with Israel, then your family will move to D.C. so that you may attend the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School if you are not and you did not continue with through your nursery school to their grammar school then:
The River School (DC)
Georgetown Day School (DC)
Holy Trinity (DC)
Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School (NYC)
Now assuming you parents are hardcore power brokers then you will move on at the Third Grade to a different school to set in motion your ascension to the top (the cream does rise), which may have you going to:
Landon (DC / Maryland – Boys)
or
Holton Arms (DC / Maryland – Girls)
or you will hang in there until the 8th grade and wind up at one of the Eight Schools Association (ESA – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eight_Schools_Association) institutions, or if your parents are interested in your focusing in school (or perhaps they are a believer in the Earth being too populated and hope you just might become a lesbian) then they might send you to Ms. Porter’s.
Yet, let’s assume one of the parents was a diplomat and you did attend one of those “American Schools”, now you find yourself back in the states because that parent is working for the U.N, but would rather commute from N.J. or you find yourself in yet another nation of a new State Department assignment; how in the world are you going to make it into the heavily competitive collegiate market?
Well, do not despair; there is a solution. In New Jersey you could attend the Lawrenceville School (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lawrenceville_School) or (as you will notice in the Wiki) you might notice the close association with an institution such as this one with:
The ESA
Ten Schools Admission Association
and / or
The G20 / G30 (they keep changing the number – not my fault) schools
(https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/G30_Schools)
Now since most of you know the Ivy League, Cambridge, Oxford, the Sorbonne, U of Geneva, MIT, etc. I shall not bother you with any lists. What I will provide you with instead is the ideal background:
Yale Undergrad (with clubs and associations)
Harvard Masters
Cambridge or Oxford PhD
To show you are not a rigid elitist type, you will need certificates (post Baccalaureate from Georgetown U. and the London School of Economics)
Then join more clubs. Do sometime in government or with a large bank. Have a place in NYC or DC. Spend time in the Hamptons or on the Eastern Shore (maybe Rehoboth, DE). Get to Europe no and again. Spend time (like a summer) working for a nonprofit in Asia or perhaps a friendly nation in Africa, and voilà you should be primed for a call from the CFR.
Now I did leave out a whole bunch of other things you could do to “get the tap on the shoulder”, but this will give you or your offspring a basic roadmap toward the hallowed halls in NYC and DC.
Good luck, and G– sp—; oh wait you are a globalist and most likely worship the other guy in the basement apartment, so I will just say “keep on truckin’ toward that final rest stop!” if there ever is one in this kind of life journey.
Ah, the good old CFR. Don’t forget their Siamese Twin, that doesn’t get near the (alternative) press it deserves- The Council for National Policy. Peter Dale Scott even argued they were more powerful than the CFR in many ways. I’ve also heard many suggest that the ‘Atlantic Council’ is taking the CFRs place, or that the two are kind of merging- becoming a kind of hybrid operation. So worth looking into that one, too.
A lot of the foundational Deep Politics literature does stress the importance of the CFR/Trilaterals, integral w the League of Nations- which are really an appendage of those Pan-European, but primarily Rothschild/British Roundtable groups, usually known as ‘The Pilgrim Society’ and ‘1001 Club.’ That seems to be the source of most of this CV-19 official doctrine as well, tracing back to the ‘Imperial College London’ as the source for the narrative(s) the globe isn’t allowed to question. If you take the whole history of Opium/Heroin, Rothschilds marrying w the Sassoons, and their basic usurpation of the London/Banking Establishment- the ‘Secret Society’ that is running all of these fronts is actually the International Crime Syndicate (you often mention) made up of Bankers, Mafiosi, and Intelligence- some of whom crossover, are crypto-agents in politics/business, but are the Oligarchs who run all of the so-called ‘Tax Havens,’ Laundering networks in Offshore accounting which makes them a kind of Kabbalistic-Brahmin class, untouchable by the law, making opaque international transactions that can’t be linked back to them, at least in a conventional sense. It’s obvious that’s who’s doing it, though.
Best books to kind of get an idea of that are (absolute must-read) ‘Treasure Islands’ by Nicholas Shaxson, ‘McMafia’ by Misha Glenny, and ‘ZeroZeroZero’ by Roberto Saviano. They are especially great for people who are already well read in the more vetted fringe literature (like your mention of Nesta Webster, or people like Doug Valentine), and for someone with more wonky knowledge like Russ, I’m sure there would be quite a bit of insight from those, because of all the web-like economic activity described in them. That can help fill in some blanks, and link those three together- but it seems that those committees are more the private planning operations that take place, after the ‘rough drafting’ is already done, and a more glossy discussion needs to take place by certain diplomatic figures.
