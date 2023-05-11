YOUR WOKE IDIOT DOCTOR WILL SEE YOU NOW

Truth Seeker | May 9, 2023

When someone comes into the emergency room with chest pain, they are not looking for a doctor who was hired based on his/her skin color, socioeconomic background, or gender identity. When there is a medical emergency, diversity, inclusion, culture, and equity do not matter. The only thing that matters when someone’s life is on the line is that the doctor is experienced in treating the emergency in an objective manner, can accurately diagnose the situation, and perform the necessary procedures with precision, while under intense pressure.

However, the next generation of doctors are not being objectively evaluated for entrance into medical school. An increasing number of medical schools are dropping objective Medical College Admission Test (MCAT) requirements and replacing them with subjective measures that place more emphasis on race, gender, and other measures of “inclusion.”

Medical schools are dropping objective academic standards to promote “diversity”

The MCAT is developed by the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), and has served as a gold standard for medical school admissions. The MCAT assesses an applicant’s academic preparedness and is a critical component of medical school admissions. By putting less emphasis on the MCAT, medical schools may be overlooking qualified applicants in favor of those with less academic preparation.

(***)