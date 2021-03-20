Plastic Words and Shadow Language: The Trickology of Tyranny

Plastic words and phrases are language which is used so commonly but loosely as to lose its meaning. It is used for stagecraft theatrical performance rather than to convey clear meaning. With minimal substantive meaning and clear definition, they are useful as tools of Orwellian misdirection and lies. They are widely used as tools of propaganda and are particularly insidious when passed into law.

In 1979, the Jerusalem Conference on International Terrorism (JCIT) marked the beginning of development of the “terrorism” meme. With 700 mucky mucks attending, including top level deep state operatives, this appears to have been a seminal event in the global coordination of false flag “terrorism.” It was followed up 5 years later by the Washington Conference on International Terrorism which helped establish “terrorism” as a new focus of Israeli, U.S., and European foreign policy.

The timing of the “war on terror” – just as the cold war was winding down would suggest the involvement of the permanent war machine. Today so much resources have been spent on chasing boogeymen that war simulations now show a diminished US military losing a war with China, or China/Russia.

War Games Simulation Shows U.S. Forces “Crushed” By China .

All readers are encouraged to be cautious of narratives that feature “terrorism,” which is in itself a suspect term.

After 2001, language was developed to include “extremism” (both violent and non-violent). The concept of “radicalization” has been developed to facilitate internet censorship.

The German linguist Uwe Pörksen in his 1988 Plastikwörter: Die Sprache einer internationalen Diktatur (literal translation into English: Plastic words: The language of an international dictatorship) describes the emergence and steady expansion during the latter half of the 20th century of selected words that are incredibly malleable yet empty when it comes to their actual meaning. Plastic words have surreptitiously seeped into our everyday language and dictate how we think.

Sometimes specific phrases are launched by a particular event. Most seem contrived and programmed. The latest is “anti-Asian hate”.

The plastic words scamsters define this in their own “research”: 68% of anti-Asian “attacks” documented were verbal harassment, and 21% were shunning. The dictionary defines the word attack as “to engage in physical violence against something with the intent to cause physical harm, damage, or death.” Using attack to describe shunning (avoiding, distancing) and mean words is clearly a made up concocted plastic word. Using “harassment” is a plastic word as well. This is legally defined as: n. the act of systematic and/or continued unwanted and annoying actions of one party or a group, including threats and demands. Flipping someone off doesn’t fit.

Bureau of Justice Statistics – actual violent crimes

African-Americans -13% of US population – 27.5% of all violent crimes against Asians

Whites – 62% of US population – 24% of violent crimes against Asians

One plastic word, democracy, is a form of government involving events called “elections”, which claim to reflect the will of the citizens but are votes to choose the least worst between dark triads. In almost all western countries this democracy plastic term is in reality a kakistocracy or plutocracy.

“Combating disinformation” or ‘fact checking’ sounds impressive, but is fundamentally just narrative pushing. The term is typically combined with another sketchy term “panel of experts”.

Together with “extremism” “radicalization” is one of many which New Underworld Order brainwashers are seeking to use to demonize dissent by equating truth telling and earnest inquiry with violence, as a tool to facilitate internet censorship.

The word “radicalization” was little searched upon until 2014. Global interest in the term increase by a factor of approximately 10 over the 4 years up to October 2017. We hold that astro-turfing (both human and non-human) on social media kick-starts these propagandistic terms.

This insinuation with direct linking of violence is typical, allowing emotional support from a gullible populace so that star chamber laws can be written to include non-violent behavior, such as speaking, reading, viewing, writing – and even trash talking and shunning.

The phrase is used, for example, as an explanation of the behavior of “lone nuts” (often false flags or staged deceptions) and when framing internet censorship laws.

The latest is a ludicrous story of a lone crazy white man shooting up a massage parlor because he “was addicted to happy endings.”

The phrase polarizes the world into “us” (the normal) and “them” (the “radicalized”). The evidence that such a process exists is uncertain at best.

Typically you see the benign-sounding plastic phrases “improve solutions” and “targeted actions” used when referring to the identification and removal of yet another eye-of-the-beholder plastic phrase: “dangerous extremist content.”

“Hate crime” is one of a set of plastic phrases used to try to facilitate the introduction of laws that stifle free speech and end anonymity on the internet.

A “fake hate crime” is a false flag hate crime and may make up a large proportion of alleged hate crimes. They often include alleged incidents of racism such as name calling or graffiti, although the faking of violence is not uncommon. A website, http://fakehatecrimes.org attempts to keep track of fake hate crimes in the USA.

A “hate group” is a group which promotes a “hateful” ideology such as racism or sexism. These groups are a special focus of the Southern Poverty Law Center, which staff members alleged in March 2019 suffered from a “systemic culture of racism and sexism within its own workplace.”

The idea of “hate crime” and “hate speech” goes back to the 1960s. A “hate crime”, according to Wikipedia as of April 2019 is “(also known as a bias-motivated crime or bias crime) is a prejudice-motivated crime which occurs when a perpetrator targets a victim because of his or her membership (or perceived membership) in a certain social group or race.”

“Counter-terrorism” is the modern element of justifying the military-industrial-surveillance terrorism-congressional (MISCC) complex. After September 11, 2001 governments and commercially-controlled media promoted the concept of the “war on terror”, causing a boom for the MISCC in general, in particular for manufacturers of weapons and mass surveillance equipment.

Anti-semitism, like its close relative “Holocaust Denier”, is another etymological misnomer with no clear meaning. In the current widespread and weaponized form it is used to demonize people deemed to be threatening to Judaic narratives and to close down rational debate. A more accurate description of those it is applied to would be “people who organized Jews don’t like.”

It is our sense in following the severely over-used employment of this and similar terms, that a forbidden fruit Streisand curiosity effect has set in, particularly with younger people. This works as free advertising and exposure for the targets of this slur. I often quip that I invite the New York Slimes or their ilk to use one of their plastic word slurs on Winter Watch.

Accordingly the slur’s purveyors have had to up the ante and resort to shut er down censorship and attacks on the 1st Amendment. This is turn is facilitating burgeoning demand toward work around counter-platforms.

Roger Waters was quoted in 2016 as stating about the music industry that “My industry has been particularly recalcitrant in even raising a voice [against Israel]. There’s me and Elvis Costello, Brian Eno, Manic Street Preachers, one or two others, but there’s nobody in the United States where I live. I’ve talked to a lot of them, and they are scared s***less. If they say something in public they will no longer have a career. They will be destroyed.”

In this video from a Democracy Now interview a former Israeli minister explains how anti-semitic charges are weaponized.

Other plastic words used in variable meanings, in most cases more or less dishonestly:

class, totalitarian, science, progressive, reactionary, bourgeois, equality, freedom, Nazi, fascist.

Most of the new plastic words and phrases are not time-tested terms but rather an invention. Older readers, I’m sure you will agree and the charts confirm that these terms we almost unheard of prior to 9/11 or even the second Obama term. It also demonstrates how rapidly Orwellian brainwashing emerged non-organically and “out of the blue.”

One set of terms were “diversity” and “inclusion,” which is postmodernism for “shallow diversity and inclusion.”

And where did the term “whiteness” come from, and from what sources? Umh, the NY Slimes again. Whodathunk.

And the term “white supremacy” went parabolic starting almost to the day Trump announced his run for president. Did someone have a scripted game plan?

Same is true of the plastic term “systemic racism” – once again the script writers created and utilized this vague term and launched it into orbit.