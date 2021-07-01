1-Month-Old Baby Among 130+ Shot in Chicago This Week as DHS, FBI Stay Focused on ‘White Extremists’

By Chris Menahan | 3 July 2021

INFORMATION LIBERATION — On Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security under Alejandro Mayorkas leaked yet another “internal bulletin” fearmongering about how “white extremists” may be planning to carry out mass shootings in the run up to July 4th.

“Federal authorities are deeply concerned about the possibility of domestic terror and violence, including mass shootings, as the Fourth of July holiday approaches and the summer season gets fully underway,” ABC News said.

If you managed to read past ABC News’ headline, you’d see the feds admit there’s “no specific threat” and their only evidence of a possible threat is some online chatter (that was probably put out by their own agents working to entrap gullible saps and the mentally disabled).

The bulletin came out just days after a black extremist shot a Daytona Beach police officer in the head.

JUST IN – Othal Wallace, wanted for shooting a DBPD officer, was taken into custody early Saturday in a wooded area outside of Atlanta that is associated with the black nationalist militia NFAC. pic.twitter.com/YTGjK2gBJc — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 26, 2021

The last time Attorney General Merrick Garland, Mayorkas’ partner in crime, issued a similar warning about “white extremists” was right after another black extremist went on a shooting spree targeting white men. […]