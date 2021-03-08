Tim Kelly, Russ Winter on the Methods the Crime Syndicate Uses to Instill Mass Delusion

Russ joins Tim Kelly for a discussion of the sophistry and tricks used by the Crime Syndicate to create and instill a Cartoon World with monumental delusion gaps between perception and reality (aka truth).

Kelly is one of Russ’ favorites among the Fifth Estate reality/truth media. As he mentions in the show’s opening, he was strongly influenced by him in his early journey down the rabbit holes. Russ still tunes in regularly to Kelly’s shows. You will find five prior Kelly-Winter conversations in the podcast section of Winter Watch.

Tim Kelly’s Our Interesting Times site is here.

This current episode can be accessed here.

Winter Watch posts referenced in this podcast:

We also checked out: