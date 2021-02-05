‘I am the Biden Administration’s Reality Czar, and I’m Here to Help’

‘Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.’ — George Orwell

‘When we act, we create our own reality. And while you’re studying that reality — judiciously, as you will — we’ll act again, creating other new realities.’ — Dick Cheney

A recent New York Times aka Slimes column demonstrates the ultimate in pompous pontificating. It proposes some hyper-Orwellian scheme and convoluted rationale for the illegitimately anointed President Biden to appoint a “Reality Czar.” The purpose, according to the piece, is to deal with “reality crises” and to “de-radicalize” citizens. The Reality Czar would lord over a “Truth Commission.”

The tactic of the author, one Kevin Roose, is elementary Gaslighting 101. Notice how he injects the word “unity” as doublethink.

In other words, if one thinks outside the authoritarian box crafted by the New Underworld Order Crime Syndicate, somehow you are working against the “unity” of society and thus are skating on the dubiously thin ice of domestic terrorism. He then asks a loaded rhetorical question: “How do we unite a country where millions have chosen to create their own version of reality.”

“The Reality Czar will tell you 2+2=5,” wrote Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon. “And ‘unity’ will demand that you agree with him.”

Some people are neurotic and paranoid for sure, but we submit that most of these types are more likely to run in Roose’s New York Slimes circles. The author expresses the notion that one’s own “wrongthink” version of reality poses the potential for growing violent unrest and civic dysfunction. We ask a basic question: Whose dysfunction? Isn’t the real “violent dysfunctional” someone who proposes a Reality Czar-run Truth Commission and, on a national stage, advocates for power grabs over others?

These people sound like they stepped off a time machine from the Bolshevik Cheka era, and they’re not even trying to hide it. They should be embarrassed but are instead shameless and self-righteous. It’s like putting Dracula in charge of the truth blood bank. This is hoping they go all in and just call it the Ministry of Truth.

The Slimes contacts some mucky muck expert from — would you believe it — the Harvard Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy. One Joan Donovan, who holds the fancy title of “research director.” She suggests that the Biden administration create this “truth commission” by employing “those familiar” with extremist factions, including white supremacist groups and far-right militias. (Could she be thinking of the ADL and the SPLC perhaps?) Donovan describes it as “similar to the 9/11 Commission” whitewash.

Of course, the column also proposes a taskforce filled with these twisted neurotics. Such a task force may also hold recurring meetings with tech platforms to “push for structural changes,” including formulating the means for such platforms to share information about “QAnon and other conspiracy theory communities” with both researchers and government agencies.

For example, it could formulate “safe harbor” exemptions that would allow platforms to share data with so-called “researchers” — and other “we are from the Biden-Harris administration, and we-are-here-to help” government agencies — without running afoul of privacy laws.

Yes, in addition to buzz words, like “unity,” the authoritarians are piggybacking on the word “researchers.” To the brainwashed pajama people, that sounds like a smart person- an authority who knows what’s good for you better than you do. To a conspiracy theorist, it sounds like an Orwellian mad scientist.

You can apply your own “version of reality” lens to determine the truth about this scheme — or at least you can for now.

In other words, Big Tech will ratchet up its surveillance and root out wrong-think.

Roose adds, “It sounds a little dystopian, I’ll grant.”

No shit, Sherlock.

You can’t make this shit up.

These “experts” also recommended the Biden administration push for access to the inner workings of social media algorithms used to rank feeds and recommend content. My God, you mean even more of the suppression and censorship of wrong-think than we’re experiencing now?

The Slimes column concludes with a doozy: “If President Biden wants to bring extremists and conspiracy theorists back to reality, he can start by making that reality worth coming back to.”

Yes, that’s the ticket. Counter conspiracy theorists by concocting a lamebrain Truth Commission, more suppression algos and a Reality Czar.

This dystopian narrative follows a Vanity Fair interview with cult “expert” Steven Hassan in which he details how to go about “deprogramming” Trump supporters while arguing for a “massive [re]education” effort involving the participation of schools, mental health professionals, law enforcement, media, politicians and intelligence agencies.

And if that’s not enough, a gang-stalking and “reporting” scheme is being promoted that’s right out the Bolshevik/Stasi playbook. A recent video created by Left-wing activist Don Winslow calls upon citizens to become cyber detectives to monitor and report “Trump supporters” to authorities.

NEW VIDEO #TrumpsNewArmy VOLUME UP On January 20th Donald Trump will no longer be The Commander in Chief. He will lose control of the U.S. Armed Forces and take control of a NEW ARMY. pic.twitter.com/59MHHaIegP — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) January 19, 2021

Winter Watch Takeaway

One of the most intense gaslighting and gang-stalking Stasi-spy campaigns in American history is in the wind.