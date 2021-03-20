Russia Gives Twitter 30 Days to Remove Child Porn or Face Ban

By Allum Bokhari | 16 March 2021

BREITBART — Russia will ban Twitter from the country in 30 days if the platform does not remove illegal content, including child pornography, information on committing suicide, and drug-related content.

Vadim Subbotin, deputy head of Roskomnadzor, Russia’s equivalent of the FCC, said Twitter was not reacting to the regulator’s requests to remove illegal content “as they should,” and that the social network would be blocked in the country in a month if its failure to comply continues.

via the Daily Mail:

‘Twitter is not reacting to our requests as they should. If the situation carries on then it will be blocked in a month without a court order,’ Subbotin said. It comes a week after Subbotin announced that Twitter’s internet speed would be slowed down unless it removed the offending content. […]