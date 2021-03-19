Black Lives Matter Terrorists Continue to Hold America Hostage as Rapper Lil’ Baby Turns Grammys into Platform for Anti-Cop Social Justice Demands

The performance mimics last summer’s Black Lives Matter riots in response to the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks in Lil Baby’s hometown of Atlanta, Ga. last summer. Rayshard Brooks was killed in June by fired Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe. Before his death, Brooks resisted arrest, snatched an officer’s taser, ran away, and fired the taser at a second arresting officer, Devin Brosnan. Rolfe has been charged with felony murder. Police responded to calls that Brooks was sleeping in his car outside of a Wendys drive-thru. Rioters burned that Wendy’s to the ground. A similar scene played out during Lil Baby’s performance on Sunday night.

By Geoffrey Grider | 15 March 2021

NOW THE END BEGINS — Last summer, the fine folks of ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter set a record never before reached by any group ever in the 244-year history of the United States of America. They created riots on the streets of every major democratically-controlled city across the country, which resulted in 2 rapes, 12 people murdered and $2 billion dollars in damage. But, they are quick to tell you, it’s the police that are the real threat. Hmm…

Last night, the Grammys decided that having the stage for their annual music awards program turned into a replica of the violent, burning streets of last summer was a good idea. But it didn’t stop there, the Grammys became nothing more than a mouthpiece for the social justice demands put forth by the Marxists who created Black Lives Matter. I stopped watched these self-congratulating bogus award shows some years back, and I stopped watching all professional sports in 2020. There is a coup underway in America at the moment, demands are being made, and a new regime wants to take over. By any means necessary.

I am absolutely open to discuss ways to reduce racial violence in America, and absolutely open to discuss ways to reduce incidences of police brutality, as any American would be. But what I am not open to discuss is allowing the very same people who claim to be the victims to wreak any more havoc and damage upon us. I stand with black people, and I stand against the Black Lives Matter Movement organization. […]

