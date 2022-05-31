Dissecting the Uvalde and Buffalo Mazes with Andrew Carrington Hitchcock

Russ joins Andrew Carrington Hitchcock to discuss the current blitz of nonsensical Black Magik surrounding Uvalde, as well Buffalo. High strangeness is an understatement, and they cover a lot in one hour. Russ reveals new details about the Uvalde stagecraft and spycraft that don’t combine and doesn’t mince words.
The sources and citations mentioned in the podcast are mainstream-media storylines, which can be found on the Wikipedia page for the event.
Russ says that since he’s done a series of podcasts on Buffalo and Uvalde during the past week or so, he will not do a stand alone post on the latter. This podcast will serve as his Uvalde post.
The Podcast is Available Here
ACH =Awesome! Check out his Synagogue of Satan video on Bitchute. Its long, but one of the best history lessons you will ever have.