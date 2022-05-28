Russ Winter and Robert Phoenix Discuss Uvalde as Backdrop to Nationalizing Police

Russ and Robert Phoenix dissect the neurolinguistic programming (NLP) and trickology behind Buffalo and Uvalde, and one of the real intents and purposes of portraying local police as incompetents and yokels. The template for this was the Micah Johnson rampage in Dallas in 2016 where a carpenter ran rings around local police.

The show can be accessed here. Robert and I are planning once a month shows on the last Friday of the month.

